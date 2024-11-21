 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Leaker says Valve is working on a Steam Controller 2

By
A Steam Controller from Valve on a surface. You can see two track pads on top with four buttons in the middle.
Digital Trends

Valve is working on a follow-up to its Steam Controller, its Steam Machine accessory first introduced almost a decade ago, according to a prominent leaker.

Brad “SadlyItsBradley” Lynch wrote on X that Valve’s second Steam Controller is known internally as “Ibex” and is in mass production.

Recommended Videos

Codename for Steam Controller 2 is “Ibex”

Separate product from Deckard’s “Roy” controller(s)

Both are being tooled for a mass production goal in their factories right now. That’s why I know they’re in later stages of productization

&mdash; Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) November 19, 2024

Related

There weren’t any other details, including whether it’s designed like the first Steam Controller or looks like controls on the Steam Deck, for example, although Lynch mentions in another post that he’s seen some mockups. Lynch responded to another user who posted a mockup with traditional joysticks above two trackpads saying that it’s “much closer than the other mockups I’ve seen so far.”

Lynch also said that datamined SteamVR code seems to reveal a new VR controller called “Roy” that’ll go along with a long-rumored VR headset codenamed “Deckard” that we’ve reported on previously. Valve filed a patent in 2022 for a standalone headset that doesn’t require a PC connection, improving on one of the Valve Index’s biggest flaws.

There’s more information available about Roy from this leak, including that it’ll have hand tracking, physical buttons like the typical ABXY inputs and grip buttons, and that “most” of them will have “capacitive touch features.” There are also new details in the leak about Deckard. It appears to be adding both eye and face tracking similar to the Quest Pro.

Valve Roy controller(s) have at least: DPAD, Bumpers, Grip Buttons, Triggers, ABXY, system button, and some sort of strap

I am confident in this info based on datamining AND sources who wished not to be named

There is also an unreleased OpenXR extension for these controllers pic.twitter.com/36WBtLvYZ5

&mdash; Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) November 14, 2024

Lynch has a history with high-profile hardware leaks, including one years ago for Meta’s Project Cambria — a high-end VR headset that turned out to be the Meta Quest Pro.

Valve has always had a larger presence in software than hardware, but has been experimenting over the years with products like the Steam Machine — a series of mini PCs running on SteamOS that would let you play PC games on your TV. It was essentially dead on arrival because it needed multiple accessories to work and there were too many options on the market, but it paved the way for the Steam Deck, which has all but ushered in a new era of handheld gaming devices.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Alan Wake 2’s new DLC seems to show our first look at Control 2
Agent Estevez holding a flashlight in an office room.

Alan Wake 2's new story expansion, The Lake House, is yet another short, spooky adventure in the Remedy Connected Universe, but it also contains the first look at the long-awaited sequel to 2019's Control -- and it's easy to miss.

Remedy has created a connected universe between its games, with the two main players right now being Control and Alan Wake 2. Control started by dropping easter eggs about Alan's whereabouts before straight-up reintroducing him in the AWE expansion. Meanwhile, Alan Wake 2 heavily features the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) and introduces new lore into how it all functions.

Read more
Roblox to release new parental controls following damning report
A person looking at the Roblox mobile app on their phone.

Roblox says it's instituting some new safety features for children accounts next month after a shocking report claimed the platform was filled with child and sexual exploitation.

According to IGN, Roblox sent an email out to the parents of kids with accounts explaining the changes. First up, parents can link up their accounts with a child's, which they can then use to view their kid's usage and their friends, along with update parental controls.

Read more
Steam Deck 2: everything we know so far
Steam Deck held between two hands.

It's a matter of when we'll see the Steam Deck 2, not if we'll see it. Valve has talked publicly multiple times about its plans for a next-gen Steam Deck, which shouldn't come as a surprise given that the original is easily the best handheld gaming PC you can buy.

Although the Steam Deck 2 is still a few years off, Valve has been dropping hints about the handheld for a while. Here's everything we know about the Steam Deck 2 right now, from the possible release date to details on specs and performance.
Steam Deck 2: release date speculation

Read more