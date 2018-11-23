Digital Trends
Gaming

Blizzard reportedly working on ‘Warcraft’-themed ‘Pokémon Go’

Aaron Mamiit
By

Blizzard is reportedly working on a Warcraft spinoff that resembles the massively popular Pokémon Go, amid criticism against its recently announced mobile game, Diablo Immortal.

The project is currently in development under one of Blizzard’s incubation teams, according to an in-depth report by Kotaku on the past, present, and future of the Diablo franchise that cited 11 current and former Blizzard employees as sources.

One of the developers revealed that there are “lots of mobile game players at Blizzard,” with a good number of Pokémon Go enthusiasts. The iconic orc statue in the middle of the company’s campus is a Pokémon Go gym, and employees battle with each other to take control of it everyday.

One of these Pokémon Go fans within Blizzard is lead designer Cory Stockton, who formerly worked on World of Warcraft. The Kotaku report suggested that he had something to do with the launch of the project, which may also bring in massive revenues for Blizzard once released.

The Pokémon Go-like Warcraft game is now in development for smartphones. People who have played the mobile game said that it has “got a lot more to it” compared to Pokémon Go, including single-player mechanics, according to the report.

World of Warcraft has a vast pet system with over 1,000 different pets, featuring elements, creature categories, and skills — similar to the world of Pokémon, as Pokémon Go Hub pointed out. The Pokémon Go website suggested that a turn-based system that combines the capture mechanics of Pokémon Go and the quality of Blizzard titles could result in success for the upcoming mobile game.

The same Kotaku report revealed that in addition to Diablo Immortal, Blizzard is working on Diablo IV, with the plan to make it “gross” and “dark,” eliminating the cartoonish elements of Diablo III and making it look more like Diablo II. The current iteration of Diablo IV, codenamed Fenris, currently features the series’ traditional isometric view, but there have been discussions about using an over-the-shoulder third-person view that was attempted for a since-cancelled project codenamed Hades.

There is no information on the expected release date for the Warcraft-themed version of Pokémon Go. Fenris, meanwhile, is still early in development, and may not launch until 2020 or later.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
Gaming

‘Diablo IV’ was reportedly rebooted in 2016, could have been like Dark Souls

Diablo IV was reportedly rebooted in 2016, according to a new report from Kotaku. The game's previous iteration more closely resembled Dark Souls, ditching the isometric perspective.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
diablo immortal allen adham interview bone final
Gaming

Original ‘Diablo’ developer calls out Blizzard for disrespecting its employees

In a Twitch rant, an original creator of Diablo has said that Blizzard is more interested in caring for its shareholders and the elite one percent of the company than looking after its workers.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

Target’s Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown
PC build-out guide
Computing

Build an affordable gaming PC with our Black Friday PC build guide

Black Friday 2018 includes many great deals to be had, but some of the best are for individual PC components. We've put together a list of our favorites in each category to help you build a great Black Friday gaming PC.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how the playstation 4 pro will make games look better ps4 heroshot
Gaming

Best Black Friday PS4 Deals

Each year, Black Friday is loaded with great deals on consoles, games, and accessories. You're sure to find steep discounts for both the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro, as well as a bunch of games. We've compiled the best PS4 Black Friday deals here.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

The best Black Friday tech deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy

Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are offering the best online Black Friday deals, and we've worked hard gathering all of those sweet savings into one convenient location. Get them before their gone!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen