 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best Archetypes in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Jesse Lennox
By

There are few universes as brutal and unforgiving as Warhammer 40,000. Between the demonic forces, the Imperial army, and space itself, your character in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is up against tough odds. Before you begin your adventure through the Koronus Expanse and pick up allies, you need to design your own character. You could pick one of the premade options, but where’s the fun in that? Among the cosmetic options available, arguably the most important aspect you need to decide is your Archetype. This will determine how your character grows during the game, including what roles they will be suited for and which skills they will learn. You will pick the first tier in creation, which ultimately determines what is available in the second and third tiers later on, so it is important to choose wisely.

Which Archetype to choose

A menu of archetypes in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.
Owlcat games

The first tier of Archetypes has four possible options for you to select, including Warrior, Officer, Operative, and Soldier. Each one will give you different abilities and ultimates that shape the type of character you will be. Once selected, you cannot change which Archetype your main character is.

Recommended Videos

Warrior

If you want to slash and bash your way through your foes, the Warrior is the best melee class of the bunch. You will be just as strong as you are resilient, and be in charge of dishing out damage, as well as drawing aggro to keep focus on you instead of your teammates. Warriors are buffed in dodge chance, high armor, parries, and using taunts.

Related

Your only Keystone Feature for this class is Charge. This is a, well, charge attack that moves in a straight line and strikes any enemy in that path, but without counting toward your attack limit. You need to be at least two tiles away from your target to have enough space to speed up to use this move.

Your Ultimate is Daring Breach. Using this restores all your armour penetration (AP) and MP (movement points), plus gives you +AGI bonus MP until the end of the turn. You also won’t lose any MP when attacking and are free to attack as many times as you want that turn, so long as they are all melee strikes.

Officer

For those who want to command the front lines rather than fight on them, the Officer is an ideal support class. They specialize in Willpower and Fellowship stats to buff their teammates so they can do all the heavy lifting. This class is very tactical, applying buffs, rescuing allies, and granting extra turns.

The Officer gets two Keystone Features, starting with Bring It Down! This skill gives one target teammate an extra turn and two additional AP, but no MP. If the ally also has Voice of Command (more on that in a second) and also kills an enemy during this time, they also get +(2x resolve) momentum.

Voice of Command is a huge buff that gives the target +(5+2x Officer’s FEL bonus) for a single round. It also makes that ally able to be hit by any other of your abilities regardless of distance, but you can only use it on one unit every two rounds.

For Ultimates, the Officer brings Finest Hour! This gives an ally one extra turn with full AP and MP, plus removes their attack limit. If done as a Desperate Measure, your Officer’s FEL stat will be cut in half until the end of battle.

Operative

Do you like hitting hard and exploiting weaknesses? The Operative uses their high Intelligence and Perception stats to target an enemy’s weak point to bring them down fast. They are single-target units that can breach any defense and debuff enemies.

Analyse Enemies will be your starting Ability and it has a 10-cell range. Whatever enemy you target with it gets a +(1+INT bonus) exploit. Exploit stacks make attacks deal +(5xPerception bonus)% more damage.

The Operative gets two Ultimates, one for their main and the other for a second weapon, but both haae the same effect. This move applies exploit on all enemies on the field, plus grants one free guaranteed hit on a single target. That hit unit will also suffer a -30% penalty to dodge and armor. If this is a Desperate Measure, then your Operative’s attacks will cost one additional AP until the end of the fight.

Soldier

Finally, the soldier is your most traditional ranged unit. They focus on using positioning and cover with their firearms to lay down death from relative safety. They are not so great at taking a hit, or dishing one out in melee combat, but they get additional movement options to stay at an ideal range most of the time. You will also get bonuses for being in cover and to your ability to dodge, as well as better burst and area of effect attacks. As far as Keystone Features, you get Run and Gun and Revel In Slaughter. Run and Gun grants you +(2+AGI bonus) Movement Points, plus reduces your next attack cost by 1 AP and doesn’t make it count toward the attack limit so you can shoot and then move if you wish. However, you will become Winded afterwards, which gives you a -10 to Ballistic Skills until the end of the turn. Revel in Slaughter pairs great as it removes Winded, plus gives you +10 Ballistic Skill, +(5+2xAGI bonus)% Crit damage, and +(AGI bonus) Crit chance. The downside is that you can’t activate this skill until you have killed three enemies in combat.

For Ultimate, you get Firearm Mastery Heroic Act and Desperate Measures. Heroic Act lets you perform as many extra attacks as your weapon’s fire rate will allow without spending AP. Each first shot you land on an enemy will be a crit, and you will automatically reload when this is triggered. Desperate Measures is the same, but the following round, you have -1 AP until the end of combat.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
5 key details we noticed in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer
Lucia is interview in prison in Grand Theft Auto VI.

Rockstar finally dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 on Monday night after it leaked early. In less than 24 hours, it has already amassed over 77 million views. Outside of what's featured in the trailer, Rockstar isn't revealing much more about GTA 6. Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser simply stated in a press release that Rockstar wants to "push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences."

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1

Read more
Bethesda turns Skyrim into a mod platform with new Creations feature
Aldmeri Anti-Mage is one of the mods available through Bethesda Game Studios Creations in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is over 12 years old at this point, but a hefty Bethesda Game Studios update that dropped today is meant to revitalize its modding community. It turns the game into an easily accessible platform with user-made mode content, even on console.

Building on what was once the Bethesda Creation Club, this new feature is called Bethesda Game Studios Creations. Its first implementation is in Skyrim Special Edition and Skyrim Anniversary Edition across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PS5. Bethesda created a Creations storefront where players can buy and download mods that add anything from items to new characters and questlines. It's also letting Skyrim mod creators join its Verified Creator program so they can set prices for their mods and earn royalties from the sales.

Read more
All upcoming Xbox Series X games: 2024 and beyond
King flexing his muscles in Tekken 8.

The Xbox Series X and Series S have now been out for three years, bringing better resolution, higher frame rates, and ray tracing to gamers around the world. And the upcoming Xbox Series X games on this list promise to continue to show off all those bells and whistles in fun, new experiences.

If you're eager to find out what Microsoft has in store for the years ahead, we've rounded up every game confirmed so far, including new offerings, franchise installments, and ports of existing titles. We're looking beyond the first-party projects here to encompass all the great games coming to this powerful piece of gaming hardware. Maybe some of them will end up being among the best games on Xbox Series X.
Upcoming Xbox Series X games 2024
The games listed below either have 100% confirmed release dates or solid release windows that we expect them to hit in 2024. Any games with more ambiguous release windows will be listed below the confirmed releases.

Read more