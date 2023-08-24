 Skip to main content
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader could be your next 100-hour CRPG obsession

Giovanni Colantonio
By

The tremendous success of Baldur’s Gate 3 can either be seen as a blessing or a curse on the video game industry.

On one hand, it’s a landmark moment for the CRPG genre that shows players are hungry for genres that have long been written off as niche. That should hopefully rub off on other upcoming games, giving them a larger audience. On the other hand, Baldur’s Gate 3 is so good that it’s already creating some unreasonably high expectations. Its release triggered a discourse among players who argued over whether or not the standard of quality set in Larian Studios’ game is a realistic bar for most studios. Any CRPG launching in the next few years will undoubtedly be caught in that crossfire, whether they want to be or not.

That’s the sticky position Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader finds itself in. Giving Warhammer the CRPG treatment for the first time ever, the upcoming game is certainly a massive undertaking. Developer Owlcat Games, known for its work with the Pathfinder series, is aiming to create an enormous, 100-hour game that fleshes out Warhammer lore in ways we’ve never seen in a video game. That’s an ambitious task, but one that’s going to invite some high standards.

Fortunately, it seems that Owlcat is prepared to meet them. Ahead of Gamescom, I got a long look at Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Though I only got to see one complex battle, it was enough to convince me that the studio has something big on its hands. Though what remains to be seen is how normal Baldur’s Gate 3 fans can be about it.

Big battles …

In its full, final form, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will be a massive RPG full of meaningful player choices and a sprawling story. My demo, though, was solely focused on its combat system. And that’s a good thing, because it’s the area where it really feels like Owlcat is going to stand out from the pack.

The gameplay segment I saw was a battle somewhere past the 80-hour mark. My crew of six figurine-like heroes touched down on a planet and walked down into a Necron den. That kicked off a long grid-based, turn-based battle against five Necrons, a few healing drones, and some teleporters that spawned in new monsters intermittently. After placing each team member in an opening action phase, a developer began showing me just how much players can do in a battle — and it’s a heck of a lot.

A character shoots fire in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.
Owlcat Games

Each character has five action points that can be spent on their turn, which can be split between attacks and a slew of abilities. In my session, I saw late-game characters with 20 abilities equipped, as well as two different sets of weapons. What’s notable about that large of a turn economy is that it really enables players to create and execute specific strategies each battle, rather than launching attacks until each enemy is dead. The 45-minute battle I witnessed revolved around support companions stacking buffs on one damage-heavy character. That incrementally built up his power as the battle progressed until he was dealing over 170 damage on a hit. Meanwhile, a pair of ranged characters controlled the eastern side of the arena, with one continually buffing the other and giving them extra turns.

Even more unique is Rogue Trader’s momentum system. The better players do in battle, the more a bar fills that’s shared between all characters. When it hits a certain threshold, a character can initiate a sort of super ability that lets them zip anywhere they want on the map and pull out a powerful attack phase capable of wiping out multiple enemies in one go. Each character can only use it once per battle, but another character can activate it the next time the bar fills up. On the flip side, there’s an anti-momentum system which lets players activate that skill if they’re doing badly … though it’ll come with some negative effects too.

… and bigger expectations

After an arduous fight, the Necrons were wiped out and the developers chatted about the project more generally. While Warhammer games are a dime a dozen these days, this one is specifically important for Warhammer company Games Workshop. That’s because it’s the first true CRPG in the tabletop franchise’s history, and one that’ll show parts of the universe that have never been depicted in a game before. Because of that, Games Workshop is heavily involved in the project, with Owlcat describing it as a full collaboration between the two.

That alone puts some pressure on the project, but there was another elephant in the room. Baldur’s Gate 3 came up several times during our chat, mostly notably when the developers gave me a peek at the game’s character creator and tried to set my expectations for how detailed it is. When asked about how they felt Baldur’s Gate 3 could impact their game, the team pointed out some of those complicated feelings that come with following up a genre-defining success.

A character is designed in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.
Owlcat Games

Owlcat is no stranger to that position; the studio’s Pathfinder: Kingmaker launched right behind Larian Studios’ Divinity: Original Sin 2, after all. However, it doesn’t seem too intimidated. The Owlcat team is confident that it has different strengths from Larian that allow it to stand apart. That’s something I can already see in the project thanks to a deep combat system that makes for some engaging tactical battles. The studio also stresses that player agency is going to be a major focus, which is what I’m really itching to see in a full playthrough.

Fortunately, Rogue Trader won’t launch directly after Baldur’s Gate 3. Owlcat is being careful not to rush the project out the gate and won’t commit to any form of release window until they’re certain they can hit it. Frankly, that might be the most strategic move the studio could make right now. Baldur’s Gate 3 showed us that a great CRPG requires a fair bit of patience to do right, and it seems like Owlcat understands that. If it can stick the landing, you might just be looking at the genre’s next big moment.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Persona 3 Reload will release during a surprisingly packed February 2024
persona 3 reload release date

Atlus announced when players will finally be able to get their hands on the Persona 3 Reload remake, and it's coming out during what's currently looking like a surprisingly packed month for new game releases.
Persona 3 Reload — Meet the S.E.E.S. Trailer | Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC
Specifically, Persona 3 Reload will launch on February 2, 2024, which is less than three months after strategy game spinoff Persona 5 Tactica. The release date was revealed at the end of a new trailer that introduces the main cast of the JRPG, who make up the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad, or S.E.E.S. All in all, it looks like Reload is really shaping up to be a faithful remake of the original version of Persona 3, which first released for the PlayStation 2 in Japan in 2006.
That February 2 release date makes Persona 3 Reload one of 2024's first major game launches, but also places it in a month that's getting surprisingly crowded with games now that the early 2024 game release calendar is taking shape a bit more. It will launch just one day after Granblue Fantasy: Relink, another long-awaited RPG from a Japanese studio that just got a release date at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Nightingale, and Homeworld 3 are also expected to come out in February, and the month's release lineup will probably only continue to beef up as it gets closer. Although not quite as crowded as this October, which is ridiculously packed with games, February 2024 could end up being one of the busiest months for the video game industry next year. 
Persona 3 Reload launches for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on February 2, 2024.

Sony’s cloud handheld, the PlayStation Portal, will only stream certain games
Astro's Playroom booting up on the PlayStation Portal.

Sony has unveiled the price for its upcoming cloud gaming handheld, as well as an official name for the device: PlayStation Portal. However, one significant caveat to its functionality might sour people's interest in the handheld: It only supports PS4 and PS5 native games that the owner purchased.
PlayStation VR2 games can't be streamed to PlayStation Portal, which does make sense. More bafflingly, though, is the fact that the PlayStation Blog post states that "games that are streamed through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming are not supported." That means you shouldn't pick up PlayStation Portal expecting to stream some PS3 and PS4 games available through PlayStation Plus Premium to the device. That's certainly an odd omission when it's currently PlayStation's most notable cloud gaming effort.
Although Microsoft is more closely associated with cloud gaming, Sony beat it to releasing a dedicated cloud gaming device. PlayStation Portal was first teased as Project Q during May's PlayStation showcase, but now, a PlayStation Blog post more clearly explains what we can actually expect from the handheld. Most importantly, we learned that PlayStation Portal will cost $200, which puts it underneath the cost of a Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S, and other cloud gaming devices like the Logitech G Cloud Handheld.
As for what you're getting for that price tag, it's essentially a decent screen attached to two halves of a DualSense controller. The controllers on each side share all the functionality of the DualSense, including things like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. In-between is an 8-inch LCD screen that streams games over Wi-Fi at up to a 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second. All in all, that's fairly solid for a cloud gaming handheld that is this cheap.
Sony confirmed that the PlayStation Portal will have a 3.5mm audio jack, but also used the same blog post to unveil two new wireless audio options. There's the Pulse Elite wireless headset that features a retractable boom mic and a charging hanger and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds that offer similar audio quality in earbud form.
None of these products are available for preorder or have a specific release date just yet, but they are all expected to launch before the end of the year.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 reminds me of Exoprimal — in the best ways
Key art for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 featuring Titus.

I grew up slightly after the heyday of demo discs, but the one game I most closely associate with it was Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine. The third-person shooter was the main game featured on an Official Xbox Magazine demo disc, and I remember having tons of fun playing its short demo again and again, mowing down tons of Orks with my guns and Chainsword in the process. There was something simple and satisfying about its demo that I couldn’t get enough of at 12 years old. While I never actually played the whole game, it’s a somewhat formative gaming experience I’ve remembered for over a decade.

Those positive feelings all resurfaced when I played an hour-long demo of Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 ahead of its appearance at Gamescom, which captured the same frenetic energy I loved about that demo. More surprising, though, is how much it's reminding me of the much more recent Exoprimal from Capcom. It’s dumb fun, and I mean that in the best possible way.
Power trip
My preview began with Ultramarine Lieutenant Titus, who players will recognize from the first game, and new characters Chairon and Gadriel landing on the Planet of Kadaku. Their goal is to help turn the tide of a nasty intergalactic fight and take back an orbital canon facility. This level of Space Marine 2 swaps out the original’s Orks for Tyranids, which are more bug-like enemies; regardless, they’re just as quickly torn apart by a shred of bullets or a chainsaw sword.

Read more