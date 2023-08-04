 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Baldur’s Gate 3 is gunning for the top of the Steam charts in jaw-dropping stats

Tomas Franzese
By

Baldur’s Gate 3 left early access and officially launched on August 3, and it’s seeing an unprecedented level of success. At the time of writing, the peak player count for the game is hovering around 537, 000, according to data from SteamDB.

Baldur’s Gate 3 saw steady growth in player count ahead of its early access launch in recent weeks, and that player count number has only continued to skyrocket. Right now, Baldur’s Gate 3 is the third most concurrently played game on Steam. The only games Baldur’s Gate 3 is lagging behind are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and DOTA 2, two popular multiplayer games with massive communities. PUBG: Battlegrounds, the game in fourth place, is around 200,000 players behind Larian Studios’ latest.

Steam charts show Baldur's Gate 3 at #3.
SteamDB

For a game that is from the fairly niche CRPG genre, has been gestating in early access for years, and hasn’t been as zeitgeisty as other 2023 RPGs like Starfield, these numbers are ridiculously impressive. For reference, SteamDB lists the all-time peak for Larian Studios’ previous game, Divinity: Original Sin 2, at 93,701. Then, if you want to look at older games in the Baldur’s Gate series, the all-time peak player count for Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition on Steam was 3,756 players, while the all-time peak for Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition was only 2,644.

Recommended Videos

This is a massive win for single-player games and RPGs, showing that there are plenty of people who still care for and want to play great games in that style. It’ll be exciting to see how far up this concurrent player count could go. Will it reach the heights of games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now for PC. It will also launch for PS5 on September 6.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Baldur’s Gate 3: release dates, file size, preorder, and early access
Baldur's Gate 3 player looking at gigantic enemy.

After many years of waiting, plus months in early access getting things just right, Baldur's Gate 3 is finally poised for a full release on August 3 for PC and September 6 on PS5, with Xbox consoles not officially confirmed as of yet. This sequel looks to be the follow-up fans of the most popular Dungeons & Dragons spinoff have been dreaming of, with deep character customization, meaningful decision-making, and tactical turn-based combat.

Whether you've been following the game's progress through the early-access versions or waiting for the final product, you will want to be ready to begin your adventure the moment the title drops on your platform of choice. We can't help you build your character sheet, but we can at least make sure you're ready to roll your character the moment Baldur's Gate 3 opens.
Baldur's Gate 3 release time

Read more
PSA: Delete your Baldur’s Gate 3 early access saves before starting the full game
A Baldur's Gate 3 character lights the way.

Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 leaves early access with its 1.0 launch on PC tomorrow, August 3. While I'm sure those who played the game on Steam during early access are quite excited, this is a reminder that you need to delete your early access save file -- and even uninstall the game to be safe -- before the launch version of Baldur's Gate 3 comes out.

The developers of Baldur's Gate 3 revealed that this would be the case in a community post in July, saying that, compared to what was available in early access, the version of the game coming out on August 3 "is so vastly different that it’s not possible to make those save files compatible." So, you will have to start fresh when this RPG leaves early access, but Larian went on to clarify this week that the safest thing for players to do to avoid any issues is to delete their early access save and even uninstall the game altogether ahead of August 3.
It broke down the steps to do this in the latest community update post. To delete a Baldur's Gate 3 save, you'll need to pick the Load Game option on the main menu, choose an old campaign save, and then choose the Delete Campaign option that appears at the bottom of the screen. After that, Larian recommends players delete any mods and uninstall the early access version of Baldur's Gate 3 from their computer altogether.
To uninstall it on Steam, simply right-click on Baldur's Gate 3 in your library, choose the Manage tab in the pop-up menu, and then pick the Uninstall option from there. Once you do all of that (and make sure your graphics card drivers are up to date), you shouldn't have any issues installing the launch version of Baldur's Gate 3 once it's available. 
Baldur's Gate 3 launches for PC on August 3. For those that don't want to deal with these early access shenanigans, the game will come out for PS5 on September 6 and for Xbox Series X/S sometime in the future. 

Read more
I’m going to use a guide for Baldur’s Gate 3, and so should you
A Baldur's Gate 3 character lights the way.

I know I'm not the only one who has been intimidated by the sheer complexity of computer role-playing games (CRPGs) in the past. Games like Divinity: Original Sin 2 have always intrigued me because of just how deep and flexible these experiences are, and yet the systems and mechanics have always kept me away. I've just been too intimidated, but that needs to change soon.

With Baldur's Gate 3 about to drop in its full release, I realized I couldn't resist any longer. If I was going to enjoy what's shaping up to be a landmark CRPG, I'd need to overcome my onboarding worries if I was going to find the fun. With the release just a few days away, I've made a decision that I think will finally get me into a CRPG as dense as this: I am going to read the heck out of some guides during my adventure. And I encourage you to do the same.
Guide my hand
For a very long time, there's been an elitist mindset in some gaming circles that using guides or looking things up about games in any capacity somehow sullies the sanctity of the experience. In reality, that couldn't be further from the truth. Sure, extra assistance might spoil a solution-based puzzle game if you look up every answer without trying to solve it yourself, but guides can also enhance one's experience. Some may find joy in the process of solving esoteric riddles, fighting a boss with unclear mechanics, or unlocking hidden weapons for hours on end. But that's not true for everyone.

Read more