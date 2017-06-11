Bethesda’s E3 2017 press conference filled with mystery — here’s how to stream it

Why it matters to you Most of what Bethesda is working on is unknown right now, so its E3 2017 showcase should be filled with surprises.

E3 2017 marks just the third year that Bethesda will put on its own press conference. Previously, the studio behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series showcased its games during Sony’s and Microsoft’s briefings. Despite its relative infancy as a major E3 player, Bethesda has quickly become known as a studio that puts on pressers full of intrigue and excitement, without all the excess filler.

In 2015, Bethesda not only revealed Fallout 4, but announced that the game would be released just five months later. And last year, Bethesda unveiled Prey, Quake Champions, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Remastered, along with a tantalizing teaser of the next Wolfenstein game. We expect Bethesda’s 2017 conference to match the excitement of the last two years. This is one you definitely want to tune in for.

Where to watch

Bethesda will take the stage at 7 p.m. PT on Sunday, June 11. The conference can be streamed over Bethesda’s Twitch or YouTube channels, but we’re making it easy. Bookmark this page and come back to stream Bethesda’s presser right here so you can follow along with our coverage throughout the event.

What to watch for

Bethesda’s E3 2017 should be quite interesting, mostly because there’s not too much in the pipeline that we know about yet. Sure, there’s likely to be updates on Fallout 4 VR, the Switch port of Skyrim, and Quake Champions, but besides those three games, what Bethesda is working on is a mystery — mostly.

The next chapter of Wolfenstein, presumably titled Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, was teased in a command shell before the Quake Champions reveal at E3 2016. A pair of voice actors confirmed the existence of a sequel to Wolfenstein: The New Order later in the year. Expect Wolfenstein: The New Colossus to be officially unveiled during the show.

In its E3 invites, Bethesda included a graphic of “Bethesdaland,” which had attractions for its numerous franchises. One unidentifiable attraction was listed as “coming soon,” while another was labeled “under construction.” It’s certainly possible that Bethesda will announce at least one of these games, and perhaps both. We can assume that both of these are new IPs.