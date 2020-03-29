  1. Gaming

The World Health Organization wants you to stay at home and play video games

By

The World Health Organization (WHO) has teamed up with representatives from the gaming industry to launch the #PlayApartTogether campaign to encourage people to follow social distancing and hygiene recommendations to avoid spreading the coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, for example by staying at home and playing video games online.

Representatives from some of the world’s largest games studios have signed on to the campaign. CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, said, “It has never been more critical to ensure people stay safely connected to one another. Games are the perfect platform because they connect people through the lens of joy, purpose, and meaning. We are proud to participate in such a worthwhile and necessary initiative.”

And Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent encouraged people to stay sociable while being physically distant by playing together online. “Physical distancing shouldn’t mean social isolation!” he said. “Let’s stay physically apart — and take other public health steps such as hand hygiene — to help flatten the curve and #PlayApartTogether to help power through this crisis. For Rioters, playing games is more than just a game; it’s a meaningful life pursuit. And now, for the billions of players around the world, playing games could help the pursuit of saving lives. Let’s beat this COVID-19 boss battle together.”

It is somewhat ironic that the WHO is now promoting gaming as a pastime, as it is one of the organizations which has pushed for the recognition of “gaming disorder” as a mental health issue. While there are undoubtedly people who play video games to a degree that negatively impacts their lives, many psychologists are doubtful as to whether a model of addition based on substance misuse is appropriate to describe this behavior. The lack of research into gaming disorder and its lack of an agreed-upon definition has made it a controversial topic in the world of psychology.

In a report published in the WHO’s health journal last year, doctors worried about whether aspects of gaming from the existence of loot boxes to the collecting of virtual armor or weapons, to the existence of multiplayer, e-sports, and streaming, could contribute to gaming addiction despite the lack of strong scientific evidence to back these concerns up. It seems that WHO has changed its tune now, though, as a virus pandemic proves a more pressing concern to public health.

Editors' Recommendations

Lawmakers says Amazon is failing to protect the health of its workers

Amazon Warehouse

Conspiracy theories and myths about the coronavirus, debunked

Man in Wuhan wearing a mask amid coronavirus outbreak

Apple launches coronavirus screening app and website

The new COVID-19 app and website provide the latest information and guidance from the CDC for users across the US.

The mass migration to online learning is leaving disabled students behind

online learning

Tired of CoD? Get access to hundreds of Xbox One games (new and old) for only $1

microsoft game pass subscription deal play xbox

Cheap Gaming Laptops: Big discounts on Acer, Dell, HP, MSI, and Razer

Razer Blade Stealth

How to unlock Deadpool in Fortnite

Destiny 2: Where to find Xur for the weekend of March 27

Minecraft Dungeons gameplay shows off boss battles and new areas

AMD vs. Intel

The best video game consoles for 2020

Razer Thresher Ultimate PlayStation 4 version

The best PSVR games available today

PlayStation VR

The best indie games

how to watch sony e3 press conference hellblade1

How to change your Fortnite name

How to pin a message in Discord