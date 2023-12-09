Wordle Today (#903): Wordle answer and hints for December 9

We have the solution to Wordle (#903) on December 9, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We’ve placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don’t ruin the surprise before you’ve had a chance to work through the clues. So let’s dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday’s answer.

Yesterday’s Wordle answer

Let’s start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday’s Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don’t play it daily, which was “SHARP.” So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn’t that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.

Hints for today’s Wordle

Still can’t figure it out? We have today’s Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let’s take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there’s no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive — you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter S.

Today’s Wordle uses one vowel.

Today’s Wordle is something you used to have to do manually while driving a car.

Today’s Wordle answer

No luck? Don’t sweat it — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

SHIFT

Today’s Wordle definition

And here’s what it means, according to our good friend ChatGPT:

The term “shift” can have several meanings depending on the context. Here are a few common definitions:

Change in position or direction: A shift can refer to a change in position or direction, often involving movement. For example, a shift in the wind direction, a shift in weight, or a shift in the Earth’s tectonic plates. Change in focus or attention: In a more abstract sense, a shift can represent a change in focus, attention, or emphasis. For instance, a shift in priorities, a shift in perspective, or a shift in strategy. Scheduled work period: In employment contexts, a shift refers to a specific period of time during which a group of workers is on duty. Work schedules are often organized into shifts to ensure continuous coverage. Change in gears: In the context of vehicles, particularly those with manual transmissions, a shift involves changing gears to control speed and power. Chemical or physical transformation: In science and chemistry, a shift can refer to a change in a system, such as a shift in chemical equilibrium or a shift in phase (e.g., from solid to liquid). Clothing: In fashion, a shift can refer to a type of loose-fitting dress that hangs straight down from the shoulders without a fitted waist.

The specific meaning of “shift” depends on the context in which it is used.

Tips for tomorrow’s Wordle

It might seem like Wordle is all luck, but there are a few good practices you can use to help get as many clues as possible in just a few guesses, making it that much more likely you can figure out the final word before you run out of tries. The most important guess is your first, and the trick is to load up on vowels (A, E, I, O, and U).

Some popular starting words people have had good luck with are “adieu,” “media,” “arise,” and “radio.” Just make sure not to pick a word with double letters, or you’re wasting precious guesses. The aim here is to try to figure out which vowels the mystery word contains, then layer in common consonants and close in from there.

Your second word, assuming that the first one gave you a good jumping-off point, should begin to lean more heavily on common consonants like R, S, and T. More good ones here we’ve seen are “stern,” “irate,” and “atone.” You never want to reuse any letters from a prior round that showed up as gray — you know they aren’t in the word.

Now that’s all solved and the definition is taken care of, and you’re armed with some tips to crush tomorrow’s Wordle, here are some games like Wordle you can try today.

