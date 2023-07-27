Wordle Today (#768): Wordle answer and hints for July 27

We have the solution to Wordle (#768) on July 27, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself, right here. We’ve placed the answer at the bottom of the page, so we don’t ruin the surprise before you’ve had a chance to work through the clues. So let’s dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday’s answer.

Yesterday’s Wordle answer

Let’s start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday’s Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don’t play it daily, which was “heart.” So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn’t that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck.

Hints for today’s Wordle

Still can’t figure it out? We have today’s Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let’s take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there’s no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive — you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter D.

Today’s Wordle ends in a vowel.

Today’s Wordle is a style of music and dance.

Today’s Wordle answer

No luck? Don’t sweat it — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

DISCO

Today’s Wordle definition

And here’s what it means, according to our good friend ChatGPT:

Disco is a genre of dance-oriented music that originated in the late 1960s and gained widespread popularity during the 1970s. It is characterized by its strong rhythmic and danceable beats, lush orchestration, and prominent use of electronic instruments such as synthesizers and drum machines. The term “disco” is derived from the French word “discothèque,” which refers to a nightclub or dance club where this type of music is typically played.

Disco music typically features four-on-the-floor beats (four beats per measure) and emphasizes repetitive and catchy hooks, making it highly suitable for dancing. The genre often incorporates elements of funk, soul, and R&B, and it is known for its lush, orchestral arrangements and use of strings, horns, and other instruments to create a vibrant and energetic sound.

During the height of the disco era in the late ’70s, disco became a global cultural phenomenon, influencing not only music but also fashion, dance styles, and club culture. However, by the early 1980s, disco’s popularity waned, and it faced a backlash, often referred to as “disco backlash.” Despite this, disco’s impact on popular music and dance culture has been significant, and it continues to influence various music genres and styles to this day.

Tips for tomorrow’s Wordle

It might seem like Wordle is all luck, but there are a few good practices you can use to help get as many clues as possible in just a few guesses, making it that much more likely you can figure out the final word before you run out of tries. The most important guess is your first, and the trick is to load up on vowels (A, E, I, O, and U).

Some popular starting words people have had good luck with are “adieu,” “media,” “arise,” and “radio.” Just make sure not to pick a word with double letters, or you’re wasting precious guesses. The aim here is to try to figure out which vowels the mystery word contains, then layer in common consonants and close in from there.

Your second word, assuming that the first one gave you a good jumping-off point, should begin to lean more heavily on common consonants like R, S, and T. More good ones here we’ve seen are “stern,” “irate,” and “atone.” You never want to reuse any letters from a prior round that showed up as gray — you know they aren’t in the word.

Now that’s all solved and the definition is taken care of, and you’re armed with some tips to crush tomorrow’s Wordle, here are some games like Wordle you can try today.

