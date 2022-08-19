 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, August 19: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#426)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #426 for August 19, 2022, and need some help?

Today’s Wordle might have you at a loss for words. We’ve got a few hints that will help you get the answer though.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle ends with the letter G.
  • Today’s Wordle only uses one vowel.
  • Today’s Wordle is the subject of an emoji on most platforms.
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #426 on August 19?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

SHRUG

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, August 12: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#419)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

‘Wordle’ today, August 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#418)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

‘Wordle’ today, August 10: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#417)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

‘Wordle’ today, August 9: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#416)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

The PlayStation Backbone is a great mobile gaming controller, but a bad PS5 companion

The DualSense Backbone resting on a window sill displaying the PS5 logo on its screen.

How to fast travel in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Noah runs across a bridge with a mountain vista in the background in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The best guns in Call of Duty: Warzone for Season 4 Reloaded

Rebirth of the Dead in Warzone.

Nintendo Switch Online gets a fan favorite Nintendo 64 racing game

A player nears the finish line in Wave Race 64.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Colony affinity guide

Noah runs across a bridge with a mountain vista in the background in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Xbox Game Pass loses three of its best games this month, including Hades

hades best builds key art new cropped hed 1244036

Multiplayer hit Mordhau slashes its way onto consoles later this year

A soldier walks away from a flame in Mordhau.

This ultra-thin Alienware gaming laptop is $1,150 off today

Alienware x17 on a white background and at a side angle while displaying a game.

Every video game delay that’s happened in 2022