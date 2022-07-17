 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

(CLONE) ‘Wordle’ today, July 17: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#393)

Sam Hill
By

Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help.

Trying to solve Wordle #393 for July 17, 2022, and need some help? Today’s wordle is a bit of an oddball. We’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle ends with a Y.
  • Today’s Wordle only has one vowel.
  • Today’s Wordle can be used to describe a lot of cartoons.
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #393 on July 17?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

WACKY

Roomy is an adjective that means “funny or amusing in a slightly odd or peculiar way.”

Editors' Recommendations

ESA satellite in a race against time to dodge space junk

An artist's impression of Swarm, ESA's first Earth observation constellation of satellites.

The Gray Man’s Russo brothers can be great — but will they ever be?

The Russo Brothers and Tom Holland on the set of Cherry.

New dust-mapping instrument arrives at International Space Station

Dust from northwest Africa blows over the Canary Islands in this image captured by the NOAA-20 satellite on Jan. 14. An upcoming NASA mission, the Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT), will help scientists better understand the role of airborne dust in heating and cooling the atmosphere.

The best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases and covers

Galaxy S22 Ultra in burgandy.

Nathan For You’s best business proposals

The best floodlight cameras for added security

The Blink Outdoor Floodlight camera.

SpaceX Dragon docks with ISS carrying research and fresh vegetables

The SpaceX Dragon resupply ship approaches the space station during an orbital sunrise above the Pacific Ocean.

How to get clay in Stardew Valley

House in Stardew Valley.

Watch highlights of the first launch of new European rocket

Vega-C launches on its inaugural mission VV21 on 13 July 2022.

PlayStation VR2: Release date, launch games, price, and more

Playstation VR2 hjeadset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.

James Webb captures Jupiter’s moons and rings in infrared

Jupiter, center, and its moon Europa, left, are seen through the James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument 2.12 micron filter.

The best 15-inch laptops for 2022

Dell XPS 15 7590 review

The best games on Nintendo Switch Online

Ness from Earthbound.