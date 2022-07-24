Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help.

Trying to solve Wordle #400 for July 24, 2022, and need some help? Today’s Wordle is a pretty common word, but you still might miss it. We’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.

Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.

Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

Today’s Wordle starts with a P.

Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.

Today’s Wordle is the title of a popular Kanye West song.

What’s the answer to Wordle #400 on July 24?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

POWER

As a noun, power can mean “the ability to do something or act in a particular way, especially as a faculty or quality” or “the capacity or ability to direct or influence the behavior of others or the course of events.” As a verb, the word can mean “supply (a device) with mechanical or electrical energy” or “move or travel with great speed or force.”

