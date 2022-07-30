 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, July 30: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#406)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #406 for July 30, 2022, and need some help?

Today’s wordle is a bit tough — you never know when this game is trying to trick you. We’ve got some hints that should help you guess the word though.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter B.
  • Today’s Wordle uses the same consonant twice.
  • Today’s Wordle is something a poker player might do.
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #406 on July 30?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

BLUFF

As a noun, bluff means “an attempt to deceive someone into believing that one can or will do something,” and as a verb it means “try to deceive someone as to one’s abilities or intentions.”

Editors' Recommendations

The best desktop computers for 2022: Dell, HP, Apple, and more

HP Omen 30L DESKTOP PC

Vengeance review: a mystery with more on its mind than just murder

B.J. Novak and Boyd Bolbrook sit and stand in a field in Vengeance.

The 100 best movies on HBO Max right now (July 2022)

The heroes of Milestone Media.

We can’t believe how cheap the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook is today

The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga is a great 2-in-1 computing option.

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which music streaming service is the best?

Spotify

Paper Girls review: time-traveling, girl-power Goonies is good enough

Sofia Rosinsky, Riley Lai Nelet, Camryn Jones, and Fina Strazza look up at a pink sky in a scene from Paper Girls.

The best movies on Disney+ right now (July 2022)

Deadpool crosses his arms as he's about to jump out of the back of an airplane.

Google Pixel 6a vs. Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Three Google Pixel 6a in green, black, and white colorss on a table

Dell slashed the price of this 22-inch monitor to only $150 this weekend

Dell monitor on a white background.

This Dell Latitude laptop deal cuts over $500 off the price tag

Dell Latitude 3520 laptop on white background.

Lenovo’s cheap 2-in-1 laptop just dropped to $300

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 11-inch laptop against a white backdrop.

This deal is why it’s the perfect time to buy an HP Envy laptop

HP ENVY x360 Convertible Laptop sits open on a white background.

This classic Mac feature solved my multitasking problems

The 2020 Mac Mini, powered by Apple's M1 chip, on a wooden surface.