 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, October 11: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#479)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #479 for October 11, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter V.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “having a sound basis in logic or fact.”
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #479 on October 11?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

VALID

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, October 2: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#470)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 1: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#469)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, September 30: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#468)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, September 29: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#467)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Dead Space Remake: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
ea reviving dead space revival
This 24-inch gaming monitor from LG is super cheap today
The LG 24-inch Full HD monitor with a video game scene on the screen.
The best horror games on PC
best games to play after finishing the last of us part ii resident evil 2 pc
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to catch a Fugu fish
A town landscape appears in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
One year later, New World’s never-ending MMO grind is just fine
Character using lightning in New World.
EA Origin has been replaced with a new, faster PC app
The ea app homepage.
Hideo Kojima’s mysterious new project features Elle Fanning
Hideo Kojima in an office during the Xbox Bethesda Showcase 2022.
Overwatch 2: How to merge your accounts
Wrecking ball and his ball mech.
All cross-platform games (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.