NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, May 4

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- What you need when you’re on E – GAS
- Spreadsheet rectangles – CELLS
- Singer of “Dance the Night” and “Don’t Start Now” – DUALIPA
- Plane landing – ARRIVAL
- A sweet course to take – DESSERT
- Baby-bringing bird – STORK
- Carry-___ (some pieces of luggage) – ONS
-
Down
- Specifically customizes for – GEARSTO
- Actress Janney who played C.J. Cregg on “The West Wing” – ALLISON
- Small slices – SLIVERS
- Breakthroughs for diseases – CURES
- Creative inspiration – SPARK
- Pop – DAD
- ___-rock – ALT
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Strands: answers for Saturday, May 4
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for May 4
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
- Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app