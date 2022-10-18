 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, October 18: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#486)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #486 for October 18, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordleuses the letter X.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “have objective reality or being.”
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #486 on October 18?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

EXIST

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, October 9: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#477)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 8: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#476)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 7: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#475)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 6: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#474)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#481)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
The best Pokémon games, ranked from best to worst
Pokemon Unite characters.
New Xbox service lets players submit accessibility feedback to developers
A tv shows the new Xbox Game Pass that comes to Samsung Gaming Hub soon.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales coming soon to PC with ultrawide support
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Updated Steam mobile app lets you download games from your phone
The Steam remote mobile app shows details for Control.
The best guns in Call of Duty: Warzone for Season 5 Reloaded
Players in Decon Zone on Rebirth Island in Warzone.
Best PS5 game deals: Hours of AAA entertainment from $17
Ratchet fires a huge weapon in Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.
Best PlayStation deals for October 2022
PS5 and DualSense art.
Best video game deals for October 2022