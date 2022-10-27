Trying to solve Wordle #495 for October 27, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

It’s Wednesday, Wordle fans. We’re halfway through the work week and onto a brand new Wordle. How’s that win streak looking? Whatever your record looks like, we’re positive you’ve got today’s Wordle in the bag.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.

Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.

Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

Today’s Wordle starts with the letter C.

Today’s Wordle uses the same letter twice.

Today’s Wordle can mean “support and move (someone or something) from one place to another.”

What’s the answer to Wordle #495 on October 27?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

CARRY

