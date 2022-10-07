 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, October 7: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#475)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #475 for October 7, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle ends in the letter Y.
  • Today’s Wordle uses the same consonant twice.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “a man unduly devoted to style.”
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #475 on October 7?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

DANDY

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, September 30: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#468)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, September 29: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#467)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, September 27: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#465)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, September 26: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#464)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
How to get Star Coins fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Donald Duck walks through a town in Disney Dreamlight Valley,
Sony says collaboration with FromSoftware could go beyond games
Bloodborne
Take advantage of this GameStop trade-in deal and upgrade to a PS5 for less
The Playstation 5 system standing upright. standing upright.
A new Witcher trilogy and Cyberpunk game are in development at CD Projekt Red
Geralt drawing his sword in The Witcher 3 promo art.
FIFA 23 career mode guide: Lead your team to glory
fifa 23 career mode guide hero
Title of new Need for Speed game leaks ahead of Thursday’s reveal
Police car chasing a supercar down the street.
Build out your game library with GameStop’s video game sale, live now!
black friday gaming deals xbox and nintendo switch bf video games featured
Every video game delay that’s happened in 2022
Skull and Bones
How to make money fast in Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077 review