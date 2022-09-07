 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, September 7: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#445)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #445 for September 7, 2022, and need some help?

Today’s Wordle is a tricky one — we aren’t surprised you’re looking for some assistance. Here are a few hints that’ll help you guess the answer.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter L.
  • Today’s Wordle uses the same letter twice.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean to be “cautious or wary due to realistic suspicions.”
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #445 on September 7?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

LEERY

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, August 30: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#437)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

‘Wordle’ today, August 29: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#436)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

‘Wordle’ today, August 28: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#435)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

‘Wordle’ today, August 27: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#434)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage announced with more info coming next week

Assassin's Creed Mirage Key Art

GameStop: Get up to 40% off anime figures, apparel, and more

GameStop Super Anime week sale promo with lots of great deals.

The Pokémon Company sues 6 companies over copycat mobile game

pokemon wordle clone diamond and pearl

The Last of Us Part I beginner’s guide: 9 tips and tricks to get started

Ellie looking concerned.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Guide: Season 3, week 13 quests and how to complete them

Peak of Rave Cave in Fortnite.

All Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3 quests

Darth Vader Force Choking Storm Trooper in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

The 10 best cars in Saints Row

Players standing around a car in Saints Row.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons bug guide for September 2022

Catching a bug in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Valve is planning for a ‘next generation’ of Steam Deck with streaming in mind

The Steam Deck laying on a laptop.