Blizzard released a “not a bug” list for World of Warcraft Classic, after beta testers kept sending in reports for what were actually features for the MMORPG back in 2006.

The original World of Warcraft was released in 2004, and World of Warcraft Classic aims to recreate the state of the MMORPG before its first expansion, The Burning Crusade, was rolled out in January 2007. Previously, players looking for a “vanilla” version of the game were only able to experience it on custom servers such as Nostalrius, which Blizzard shut down in 2016 to protect its intellectual property.

World of Warcraft Classic is currently in its beta stage, and it appears that players who are helping test the game have either forgotten or do not know how the MMORPG ran over a decade ago.

“As we’ve discussed before, the nature of WoW Classic sometimes invokes different memories for different players, and this leads to certain misconceptions for some about what is or isn’t working as intended,” Blizzard wrote in its official forums. While the developer did not reveal the specific numbers, there seemed to be too many bug reports for things that were actually working as intended.

The “not a bug” list contains 13 items, including the larger hitboxes and melee reach of Taurens compared to other races, the health regeneration of Warriors, quest objectives not being tracked on the map or minimap, and the faster running speed of feared players and NPCs.

The “Your skill in Protection increased to 15” message that appears upon leveling up is also included. The message was added to World of Warcraft with patch 1.12.1, and Blizzard said that it plans to keep it.

For players who would like to dive into the nostalgia and try out the not-bugs themselves, World of Warcraft Classic will be released globally on August 26 and 27. The game will launch in stages similar to the original’s progression, with the first stage to recreate the MMORPG’s state as of March 2005.

World of Warcraft Classic will be part of the standard subscription for World of Warcraft. Players will be able to gain access without paying an extra fee, and it will not be sold separately.