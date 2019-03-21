Digital Trends
Gaming

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth allied races guide

World of Warcraft's allied races will make you want to start a new character

Eric Brackett
By

The latest expansion to World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, is less than a month away. As is usually the case, a new expansion means a wealth of new content for players to explore, including new races. Here’s what you need to know about allied races, and how to obtain them.

Rather than add a single new race to each faction or a single neutral race, Blizzard has opted to create multiple allied races to join the Horde and Alliance. Appearance-wise, the majority of these races are re-skins of existing races, but Blizzard has added new textures, voice lines, and other customization options to help them stand out.

Each allied race can also earn a set of unique heritage armor. The armor is a transmog set which works for every class. To earn it, players will have to level an eligible character from 20 to 110 without using a character boost.

Allied races you can earn right now

1 of 4
world of warcraft allied races guide nightborne mage
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide lightforged paladin
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide tauren
world of warcraft allied races guide void elf male mount
Blizzard Entertainment

As of right now, there are eight confirmed Allied Races, though Blizzard has said that they are open to the idea of adding new allied races in future content patches or expansions. The Horde will have access to the Nightborne, Highmountain Tauren, Mag’har orcs, and Zandalari trolls. The Alliance will be able to recruit Lightforged Draenei, Void Elves, Dark Iron dwarves, and humans of Kul Tiras.

Currently, four of these races are available for players to unlock once they’ve purchased Battle for Azeroth. The Dark Iron dwarves and Mag’har orcs are expected to be unlocked upon the launch of Battle for Azeroth with Kul Tiran humans and Zandalari trolls coming at a later date.

Nightborne

1 of 4
world of warcraft allied races guide nightborne mage
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide nightborne mount
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide nightborne male
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide nightborne female
Blizzard Entertainment

Formally known as the Shal’dorei, the Nightborne have spent the past 10,000 years of Azeroth’s history hiding under the domed city of Suramar. With the return of the Burning Legion, these formerly reclusive elves found themselves forced to take a more active role in the world, eventually allying themselves with the Horde.

Unlocking the Nightborne is a fairly straight-forward process and, if you’ve been playing Legion, you’ve probably done most of the work. For starters, you’ll need to complete the main Nightborne storyline in Legion in order to unlock the “Insurrection” achievement. Completing these quests will go a long way towards earning you the Exalted reputation you’ll need. If you’re not quite there, then you’ll need to grind out Suramar world quests, though it shouldn’t take too long.

From there, you’ll simply need to recruit them using a short quest chain which will explain why the Nightborne have chosen to join the Horde. This quest chain can be started in the Horde capital of Orgrimmar.

Playable classes:

  • Hunter
  • Mage
  • Monk
  • Priest
  • Rogue
  • Warlock
  • Warrior

Highmountain Tauren

1 of 3
world of warcraft allied races guide tauren
World of Warcraft: Legion
Blizzard Entertainment
World of Warcraft: Legion
Blizzard Entertainment

Unsurprisingly, the Tauren of Highmountain have chosen to join their cousins in the Horde. In order to unlock the Highmountain Tauren, you’ll need to have completed the main Highmountain storyline which, if you’ve leveled through Legion, is probably already finished. You’ll also need to earn exalted with the Highmountain Tauren. The majority of this reputation will come from completing the main storyline and the rest can be earned from doing world quests in Highmountain.

Once you’ve finished those two steps, it’s a simple matter of picking up the quest chain in Orgrimmar, which will see you recruiting the Highmountain into the Horde.

Playable classes:

  • Druid
  • Hunter
  • Monk
  • Shaman
  • Warrior

Void Elves

1 of 3
world of warcraft allied races guide void elf armor male
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide void elf armor female
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide void elf male mount
Blizzard Entertainment

Probably the closest we’ll ever come to seeing playable High Elves, the Void Elves are former Blood Elves who were exiled from Silvermoon for studying the magic of the Void. Upon being discovered by Alleria Windrunner, they pledged their allegiance to the Alliance.

Unfortunately, unlocking the Void Elves can be bit more time consuming than their Horde counterparts. For starters, you’ll need to complete the Argus storylines which will grant you the achievement “You Are Now Prepared.” By itself, that quest chain may only take an afternoon. Unfortunately, you’ll also need to earn exalted status with the Argussian Reach, which can take quite some time. The problem with this grind is that it is time-gated. You can only earn a certain amount per-day meaning it may take a couple of weeks to earn exalted.

Once you have finished those two requirements, you can pick up a quest in the Alliance capital of Stormwind, which will allow you to recruit the Void Elves.

Playable classes:

  • Hunter
  • Mage
  • Monk
  • Priest
  • Rogue
  • Warlock
  • Warrior

Lightforged Draenei

1 of 4
world of warcraft allied races guide lightforged mount
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide lightforged armor
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide lightforged
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide lightforged paladin
Blizzard Entertainment

WoW players are likely very familiar with the Dranei that crashed to Azeroth during the Burning Crusade expansion and, for years, we assumed that was the only sect of Eredar that had not joined the Burning Legion. However, Legion showed us a new group of Draenei known as the Lightforged. These holy warriors have spent the past 10,000 years batting the Burning Legion. Now, they’re taking the fight to the Horde.

Unlocking the Lightforged will require you to complete the aforementioned Argus storylines and earn the “You Are Now Prepared” achievement. In addition, you’ll have to earn exalted status with the Army of Light. As with the Argussian Reach, this one could take a couple of weeks, as it is time-gated. However, the main story quests should help you reach at least Friendly status with the Army of Light.

Once those requirements are met, the quest to recruit the Lightforged will be available in the Alliance capital of Stormwind.

Playable classes:

  • Hunter
  • Mage
  • Paladin
  • Priest
  • Warrior

In addition to the four races detailed above, we also have four others which are confirmed to be coming with Battle for Azeroth. We don’t have the exact details on when these races will be available or how to unlock them so the following information is subject to change at Blizzard’s whims.

Mag’har Orcs

1 of 3
world of warcraft allied races guide mag har mount
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide mag har armor1
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide mag har armor
Blizzard Entertainment

Hailing from the alternate universe Draenor featured in the Warlords of Draenor expansion. The Mag’har orcs have chosen to repay their debt to the people of Azeroth by siding with the Horde in the upcoming war.

As of right now, the Mag’har will be unlocked via Battle for Azeroth content. Horde players will need to earn exalted status with the Honorbound faction and complete the Horde’s war campaign. Theoretically, these requirements could change between now and the launch of Battle for Azeroth, but that is not very likely.

Once those requirements are met, players can begin the quest chain which will see the Mag’har brought into the Horde.

Playable races:

  • Hunter
  • Mage
  • Monk
  • Priest
  • Rogue
  • Shaman
  • Warrior

Dark Iron Dwarves

1 of 3
world of warcraft allied races guide darkironmale
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide darkironfemale
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide darkironmount
Blizzard Entertainment

While they often played the role of villains in Vanilla WoW, even going so far as to work along side the elemental lord Ragnaros, the Dark Irons have recently undergone a bit of a redemption arc. The Dark Irons have reunited with their Bronzebeard and Wildhammer cousins. Currently, Dwarves are governed by a council consisting of representatives from all three dwarven factions known as the Council of Three Hammers.

In order to unlock the Dark Irons, players will need to complete the Alliance war campaign and earn exalted status with the 7th Legion. Doing so will unlock a short quest chain which will see you recruit the Dark Irons.

Playable classes:

  • Hunter
  • Mage
  • Monk
  • Paladin
  • Priest
  • Rogue
  • Shaman
  • Warlock
  • Warrior

Announced, but unavailable races

Kul Tiran Humans and Zandalari Trolls

1 of 4
world of warcraft allied races guide zandalar
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide zandalar city
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide kul tiran druid
Blizzard Entertainment
world of warcraft allied races guide kul tiran landscape
Blizzard Entertainment

These are the two allied races that we know the least about. Details surrounding their specific unlock requirements have not been revealed, but they are expected as part of the ongoing Tides of Vengeance content updates.

Blizzard’s website does not even list a full roster of classes. We know both races will be able to create druids, but, beyond that, nothing has been confirmed. A few third-party sites have created class lists for both races though they, especially the Kul Tiran classes, are incomplete and should be considered speculative until we receive confirmation from Blizzard.

Kul Tiran playable classes:

  • Druid
  • Hunter
  • Mage
  • Monk
  • Priest
  • Rogue
  • Shaman
  • Warrior

Zandalari playable classes:

  • Druid
  • Hunter
  • Mage
  • Monk
  • Paladin
  • Priest
  • Rogue
  • Shaman
  • Warrior

We’ll update this guide as Blizzard provides more information on the remaining allied races. In the meantime, check out our guide to Battle for Azeroth in order to get up to speed on WoW’s latest expansion.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Xbox One X vs. PlayStation 4 Pro: Clash of the titans
Up Next

Could Google's Stadia bring back multi-GPU gaming?
2019 Nissan Leaf e+
Cars

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi group uses Microsoft cloud platform for connected cars

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance is launching a new cloud platform for its cars. Based on Microsoft Azure, the Alliance Intelligent Cloud will enable features like connected services and over-the-air updates.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
shows to stream american gods vikings 4b
Movies & TV

Stay inside this winter with the best shows on Hulu, including 'Legion'

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best movies on netflix the master featured
Movies & TV

The best movies on Netflix in March, from Buster Scruggs to Roma

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
apex legends bug makes players immune to damage for easy win bloodhound
Gaming

Apex Legends

The latest news, guides, tips and tricks, updates, patch notes, and more so you can learn how to level up your game in Apex Legends. Related Categories: Apex Legends News | Guides | Features
Posted By Felicia Miranda
intel command center graphics gdc 2019 intelcommandcenter3
Computing

Intel Command Center lays foundation for next year’s ‘Arctic Sound’ GPU

Intel revealed its new Command Center driver software at GDC 2019. The updated interface will control current Intel integrated graphics and also lays the groundwork for next year's Intel video card.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Acer Predator Triton 500 review
Product Review

Acer Predator Triton 500 review

Nvidia’s new RTX 2080 Max-Q is the fastest GPU you’ll find in any laptop, but it usually comes at a steep price. Acer’s Predator Triton 500, starting at $2,500, makes it a little more affordable. But what must you sacrifice in the…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Acer Predator XB2 review hero game
Computing

G-Sync and FreeSync can make your games look better, but which is best?

There are some subtle differences between the two adaptive refresh technology offerings, and they affect cost, performance, and compatibility. Nvidia may have released it's feature first, but in recent years AMD has stepped up to the plate…
Posted By Max Kwass-Mason
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

How to play the Mortal Kombat 11 closed beta and practice your fatalities

Mortal Kombat 11's closed beta begins on March 27. Here's everything you need to know about gaining access, as well as the content you can expect to play before the game releases April 23.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
The Division 2 Dark Zone Guide
Gaming

Get in the Dark Zone and blow away the competition with our The Division 2 guide

The Division 2 has three Dark Zones, specialized areas for PvE and PvP combat. Our Dark Zone guide teaches you the ropes, from the recon missions to the leveling system to the dangers and benefits of going Rogue.
Posted By Steven Petite
best looking games of 2018 visually stunning return obra dinn
Gaming

Here are all the awesome award-winning indie games from IGF

Indie games are now offering experiences capable of matching -- and often surpassing -- that of big-budget blockbuster titles. The Independent Games Festival recognized the best of them on March 20.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
The Division 2 Hero
Gaming

The Division 2

The latest news, guides, tips and tricks, updates, patch notes, and more so you can learn how to level up your game in The Division 2. Related Categories: The Division 2 News | Guides | Features
Posted By Felicia Miranda
Nintendo Switch
Gaming

Get a new Nintendo Switch? You'll need to grab these accessories

The Switch is a capable console right out of the box, but it has its limitations. Thankfully, these Nintendo Switch accessories will allow you to make the most of Nintendo's latest console.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
mortal kombat 11 full reveal mk11raiden
Gaming

From fatalities to new characters, here's what we know about Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 releases April 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here is everything we know about NetherRealm's latest fighting game, including its characters.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin