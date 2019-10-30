So you just hit level 60 in World of Warcraft Classic – hopefully, our leveling guide helped you out! There’s the old saying that an MMO only truly begins once you reach the level cap, and while we can’t agree with that when it comes to World of Warcraft given just how much land and lore you’ll have experienced to get there, the true challenge is still on the horizon – Raiding. But getting your first set of entry-level raid gear isn’t basic knowledge. You might want to install some essential add-ons before then, too.

Just like how a Warrior can happily go from level 30-60 with the Whirlwind Axe, plenty of entry-level raid gear can be obtained and equipped long before reaching the top level. If you’re looking to take on Onyxia, the Molten Core and beyond, you’ll need to know how to gear for raids in World of Warcraft Classic.

The sheer volume of talent tree combinations will make this guide quite extensive. Just scroll down to find your class and you’ll see the entry-level armor sets for each class’s viable roles that should help you make your entrance into the raid scene. From then on, it’s a semi-natural progression to greater gear. The gear choices here are by no means the best you can get. This isn’t a BiS guide. They merely represent the more easily obtained and suitable options to get you going. Most come from dungeon bosses and high-level quests, so we’ve tried to include as little dungeon variance as possible to make it a simple matter of repeated runs through two or three instances.

Warrior pre-raid gear guide

Unlike retail WoW, Warriors can tank in any number of ways. There’s the staple sword and board method, but it’s also entirely possible to dual-wield for the added rage generation. Arms, Fury, and Protection all work here in different ways, so gearing up can be a bit of a mixed bag.

Protection Warrior tank pre-raid gear

Head: Lionheart Helm (crafted) / Golem Skull Helm (Blackrock Depths)

Neck : Verek’s Collar (Blackrock Depths)

Shoulders : Spaulders of Valor (Upper Blackrock Spire)

Back: Stoneskin Gargoyle Cape (Stratholme – Undead)

Chest : Ornate Adamantium Breastplate (Quest – W. Plaguelands

Wrists : Braces of Valor (Blackrock Spire – Any)

Hands : Voone’s Vice Grips (Quest – L. Blackrock Spire)

Waist : Stonewall Girdle (Blackrock Depths)

Legs : Legplates of the Eternal Guardian (Blackrock Depths)

Feet : Ribsteel Footguards (L. Blackrock Spire)

Ring : Magni’s Will (Blackrock Depths) / Naglering (Blackrock Depths)

Trinkets: Force of Will (Blackrock Depths) / Hand of Justice (Blackrock Depths)

Main Hand : Ironfoe (Blackrock Depths) / Dal’Rend’s Sacred Charge (Human – Upper Blackrock Spire) / Axe of the Deep Woods (Orc – World Drop)

Shield : Draconian Deflector (U. Blackrock Spire) / Husk of Nerub’enkan (Stratholme – Undead)

Ranged: Gorewood Bow (Quest – E. Plaguelands)

Arms/Fury Warrior DPS gear

Head : Lionheart Helm (craft) / Eye of Rend (Blackrock Spire) / Mask of the Unforgiven (Stratholme – Live)

Neck : Mark of Fording (Quest – W. Plaguelands)

Shoulders : Spaulders of Valor / Truestrike Shoulders (hit) (U. Blackrock Spire)

Back : Cape of the Black Baron (Stratholme – Undead)

Chest : Savage Gladiator Chain (Blackrock Depths) / Cadaverous Armor (Scholomance (if unlucky))

Wrists : Battleborn Armbraces (Upper Blackrock Spire) / Blackmist Armguards (Upper Blackrock Spire / Vambraces of the Sadist)

Hands : Devilsaur Gauntlets (craft) / Gargoyle Slashers (Scholomance)

Waist : Brigam Girdle (Upper Blackrock Spire)

Legs : Devilsaur Leggings (crafted)

Feet : Bloodmail Boots (Scholomance)

Rings : Blackstone Ring (Maraudon) / Tarnished Elven Ring (Dire Maul)

Trinkets : Hand of Justice (Blackrock Depths) / Blackhand’s Breadth (Upper Blackrock Spire)

Main Hand : Ironfoe (Blackrock Depths) / Dal’Rend’s Sacred Charge (Human – Upper Blackrock Spire) / Axe of the Deep Woods (Orc – World Drop)

: Ironfoe (Blackrock Depths) / Dal’Rend’s Sacred Charge (Human – Upper Blackrock Spire) / Axe of the Deep Woods (Orc – World Drop) Off Hand : Mirah’s Song (Quest – Scholomance)

: Mirah’s Song (Quest – Scholomance) Two-Hand : Dreadforge Retaliator (Blackrock Depths)

: Dreadforge Retaliator (Blackrock Depths) Ranged: Blackcrow (Lower Blackrock Spire)

Hunter pre-raid gear guide

Hunters are fairly straight-forward when it comes to gearing. Their sole role as fantastic damage dealers means a focus on purely offensive stats. The desire for 9% increased Hit remains from other classes, so stack for that from the get-go. Then work to avoid it in other gear slots.

Generic DPS pre-raid gear

Head : Mask of the Unforgiven (Stratholme) / Crown of Tyranny (Stratholme)

Neck : Mark of Fordring (Quest – W. Plaguelands)

Shoulders : Truestrike Shoulders (U. Blackrock Spire) / Black Dragonscale Shoulders (crafted)

Back : Cape of the Black Baron (Stratholme)

Chest : Beaststalker’s Tunic (U. Blackrock Spire)

Wrists : Beaststalker’s Bindings (Stratholme)

Hands : Devilsaur Gauntlets (crafted)

Waist : Beaststalker’s Belt (Blackrock Spire – any)

Legs : Devilsaur Leggings (crafted)

Feet : Beaststalker’s Boots (Stratholme – Undead)

Rings : Blackstone Ring (Maraudon) / Painweaver Band (U. Blackrock Spire

Trinkets : Blackhand’s Breadth (Quest – U. Blackrock Spire) / Hand of Justice (alliance – Blackrock Depths) / Rune of the Guard Captain (horde – Quest, Hinterlands)

Main Hand : Peacemaker (Stratholme)

Ranged : Carapace Spine Crossbow (Stratholme)

Quiver: Ribbly’s Quiver (Blackrock Depths)

Druid pre-raid gear guide

Druids are the most versatile and fluid classes in World of Warcraft Classic by a long shot. They can imitate the playstyles of other classes at will. They’re not the best in any one role, but their versatility and adaptability make them great choices for players just looking to get some content done without too much waiting around.

Restoration Druid pre-raid gear

Head : Tribal War Feathers (Blackrock Spire)

Neck : Animated Chain Necklace (Stratholme – Undead)

Shoulders : Living Shoulders (crafted)

Back : Archivist Cape of Healing (Stratholme – Live)

Chest : Robes of the Exalted (Stratholme – Undead)

Wrists : Bleak Howler Armguards (L. Blackrock Spire

Hands : Hands of the Exalted Herald (Blackrock Depths)

Waist : Sash of Mercy (bought)

Legs : Senior Designer’s Pantaloons (Blackrock Depths)

Boots : Boots of the Full Moon (Dire Maul) / Verdant Footpads (Stratholme – Undead)

Rings : Rosewine Circlet (L. Blackrock Spire) / Mark of the Dragon Lord (L. Blackrock Spire)

Trinkets : Royal Seal of Eldre’Thalas (Dire Maul) / Second Wind (Blackrock Depths)

Main Hand : The Hammer of Grace (Blackrock Depths)

Off-Hand: Thaurissan’s Royal Scepter

Feral Druid tank gear

Head : Mask of the Unforgiven (Stratholme – Live)

Neck : Talisman of Evasion (L. Blackrock Spire)

Shoulders : Atal’ai Spaulders of the Monkey (Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Back : Stoneskin Gargoyle Cape (Stratholme – Undead)

Chest : Warbear Harness (craft)

Wrists : Wrists (U. Blackrock Spire)

Hands : Devilsaur Gauntlets (crafted)

Waist : Cloudrunner Girdle (L. Blackrock Spire)

Legs : Devilsaur Leggings (crafted)

Feet : Ash Covered Boots (Stratholme – Live)

Rings : Ring of Protection (Quest – E. Plaguelands) / Thrall’s Resolve (Quest – Blackrock Depths)

Trinkets : Smoking Heart of the Mountain (Blackrock Depths) / Mark of Tyranny (Quest – U. Blackrock Spire)

Main Hand : Hurley’s Tankard (Blackrock Depths)

Off Hand: Tome of Knowledge (Stratholme – Live)

Feral Druid DPS gear

Head : Wolfshead Helm (crafted)

Neck : Mark of Fordring (Quest – W. Plaguelands)

Shoulders : Dark Warder’s Pauldrons (Blackrock Depths)

Back : Cape of the Black Baron (Stratholme – Undead)

Chest : Mixologist’s Tunic (Blackrock Depths)

Wrists : Wristguards of Renown (Blackrock Depths)

Hands : Devilsaur Gauntlets (crafted)

Waist : Cloudrunner Girdle (L. Blackrock Spire)

Legs : Devilsaur Leggings (crafted)

Feet : Swiftwalker Boots (Blackrock Depths)

Rings : Tarnished Elven Ring (Dire Maul) / Magni’s Will / Magma Forged Band (Blackrock Depths)

Trinkets : Hand of Justice (Blackrock Depths) / Rune of the Guard Captain (Quest – Hinterlands)

Main Hand : Bonescraper (Stratholme – Undead)

Off Hand: Tome of Knowledge (Stratholme – Live)

Balance Druid pre-raid gear

Head : Green Lens of Arcane Wrath (crafted)

Neck : Star of Mystaria (Stratholme – Live)

Shoulders : Burial Shawl (Scholomance)

Back : Archivist Cape of Arcane Wrath (Stratholme – Live)

Chest : Robes of the Royal Crown (Blackrock Depths)

Wrists : Flameweave Cuffs (Blackrock Depths)

Hands : Hands of Power (L. Blackrock Spire)

Waist : Ban’thok Sash (Blackrock Depths)

Legs : Skyshroud Leggings (L. Blackrock Spire)

Boots : Omnicast Boots (Blackrock Depths)

Rings : Songstone of Ironforge (Alliance) (Quest – Blackrock Depths) / Maiden’s Circle (bought / world drop)

Trinkets : Briarwood Reed (U. Blackrock Spire) / Eye of the Beast (Quest – U. Blackrock Spire)

Two Hand: Rod of the Ogre Magi (Dire Maul)

Mage pre-raid gear guide

Fantastic damage-dealers in their own right, Mages have a few noteworthy problems in Classic WoW. They’re forced by element-immune content to swap from Fire to Ice specs to deal any actual damage. Arcane isn’t good enough to compete, either. The strange design oversight makes for a very limited class in end-game content, but one that’s relatively easy to gear for.

Frost Mage pre-raid gear

Head : Crimson Felt Hat (Stratholme – Undead)

Neck : Star of Mystaria (Stratholme – Live)

Shoulders : Boreal Mantle (Blackrock Depths)

Back : Archivist Cape of Frozen Wrath (Stratholme – Live)

Chest : Robe of the Archmage (crafted)

Wrists : Flameweave Cuffs of Frozen Wrath (Blackrock Depths)

Hands : Frostweave Gloves (crafted)

Waist : Thuzadin Sash (Stratholme – Undead)

Legs : Skyshroud Leggings (Lower Blackrock Spire)

Feet : Omnicast Boots (Blackrock Depths)

Rings : Freezing Band (bought / world drop) / Maiden’s Circle (bought / world drop)

Trinkets : Briarwood Reed (U. Blackrock Spire) / Eye of the Beast (Quests – U. Blackrock Spire)

Two-Hand: Rod of the Ogre Magi (Dire Maul)

Priest pre-raid gear guide

Priests utilize Shadow and Destruction magicks to deal damage and invoke Holy incantations to heal allies. They’re typically used as primary healers, but their respectable damage output through hard-hitting spells and DoT ticks can quickly earn them a DPS spot in a group.

Shadow/Destruction Priest pre-raid gear

Head : Green Lens of Shadow Wrath (crafted)

Neck : Dark Advisor’s Pendant (Scholomance

Shoulders : Felcloth Shoulders (crafted)

Back : Archivist Cape of Shadow Wrath (Stratholme – Live)

Chest : Robe of Winter Night (crafted)

Wrists : Tearfall Braces of Shadow Wrath (Stratholme – Live)

Hands : Hands of Power (L. Blackrock Spire)

Waist : Ban’thok Sash (Blackrock Depths)

Legs : Skyshroud Leggings (L. Blackrock Spire)

Feet : Maleki’s Footwraps (Stratholme – Undead)

Rings : Songstone of Ironforge / Eye of Orgimmar (Quests – Blackrock Depths / Maiden’s Circle (bought / world drop)

Trinkets : Mindtap Talisam (Dire Maul) / Burst of Knowledge (Blackrock Depths)

Main Hand : Scepter of the Unholy (Stratholme – Undead)

Off Hand : Drakestone of Shadow Wrath (The Temple of Atal’Hakkar)

Ranged: Skul’s Ghastly Touch (Stratholme – Live)

Holy Priest pre-raid gear

Head : Green Lens of Healing

Neck: Animated Chain Necklace (Stratholme – Undead)

Shoulders : Burial Shawl (Scholomance)

Back : Cloak of the Cosmos (Dire Maul)

Chest : Truefaith Vestments (Stratholme

Wrists : Sublime Wristguards (Dire Maul)

Hands : Hands of the Exalted Herald (Blackrock Depths)

Waist : Thuzadin Sash (Stratholme – Undead)

Legs : Padre’s Trousers (Dire Maul)

Feet : Boots of the Full Moon (Dire Maul)

Rings : Fordring’s Seal (Quest – W. Plaguelands / Emerald Flame Ring (Dire Maul)

Trinkets : Second Wind (Blackrock Depths) / Royal Seal of Eldre’Thalas (Dire Maul)

Main : The Hammer of Grace (Blackrock Depths)

Off Hand: Thaurissan’s Royal Scepter (Blackrock Depths)

Warlock pre-raid gear guide

Warlocks deal damage through a mixture of spells and demonic monsters summoned to their side. Whether it’s an Imp, Voidwalker, or Succubus, they’re nothing without their trusty companion – but Warlock gear doesn’t really care which beast you bring to the fight, it’s all about extra shadow damage from spells. Just be ready to bank on some random stat rolls.

Warlock DPS pre-raid gear

Head : Crimson Felt Hat (Stratholme – Undead)

Neck : Star of Mystaria (Stratholme – Undead)

Shoulders : Shroud of the Nathrezim (Stratholme – Undead)

Back : Archivist Cape of Shadow Wrath (Stratholm – Live)

Chest : Robe of Winter Night (crafted)

Wrists : Sublime Wristguards (Dire Maul)

Gloves : Hands of Power (L. Blackrock Spire)

Waist : Ban’thok Sash (Blackrock Depths)

Legs : Skyshroud (L. Blackrock Spire)

Feet : Maleki’s Footwraps (Stratholme – Undead)

Rings : Songstone of Ironforge / Eye of Orgimmar (Quest – Blackrock Depths) / Maiden’s Circle (bought / world drop)

Trinkets : Eye of the Beast (U. Blackrock Spire) / Briarwood Reed (U. Blackrock Spire)

Two-Hand: Rod of the Ogre Magi (Dire Maul)

Paladin pre-raid gear guide

Another wonderfully versatile class, the Paladin can heal, tank, and deal fine damage depending on their spec. Similar to the Druid, they’re rarely the best in any one role, but they can adapt to fit any slot that needs filling.

Protection Paladin pre-raid gear

Head : Golem Skull Helm (Blackrock Depths)

Neck : Medallion of Grand Marshal Morris (bought / world drop)

Shoulders : Stockade Pauldrons (bought / world drop)

Back : Stoneskin Gargoyle Cape (Stratholme – Undead)

Chest : Deathbone Chestplate (Scholomance)

Wrists : Runed Golem Shackles (bought / world drop)

Gloves : Boneclenched Gauntlets (Scholomance)

Waist : Deathbone Girdle (Scholomance)

Legs : Deathbone Legguards (Scholomance)

Feet : Deathbone Sabatons (Scholomance)

Rings : Naglering (Blackrock Depths) / Magni’s Will (Blackrock Depths)

Trinkets : Mark of the Chosen (Quest – Maraudon) / Force of Will (Blackrock Depths)

Main Hand : Mirah’s Song

Off Hand: Husk of Nerub’enkan (Stratholme – Undead)

Retribution DPS Paladin pre-raid gear

Head : Lionheart Helm (crafted) / Mask of the Unforgiven (Stratholme – Live)

Neck : Mark of Fordring (Quest – W. Plaguelands)

Shoulder : Wyrmhide Spaulders (Quest – Blackrock Depths)

Back : Cape of the Black Baron (Stratholme – Undead)

Chest : Savage Gladiator Chain (Blackrock Depths)

Wrists : Vambraces of the Sadist (Stratholme – Live)

Hands : Devilsaur Gauntlets (crafted)

Waist : Omokk’s Girth Restainer (Quest – U. Blackrock Spire)

Legs : Devilsaur Leggings (crafted)

Feet : Bloodmail Boots (Scholomance)

Rings : Magni’s Will (Blackrock Depths) / Naglering (Blackrock Depths)

Trinkets : Hand of Justice (Blackrock Depths) / Blackhand’s Breadth (Quest – U. Blackrock Spire)

Main Hand: Dreadforge Retaliator (Blackrock Depths)

Restoration Paladin pre-raid gear

Head: Insightful Hood (Dire Maul)

Neck : Animated Chain Necklace (Stratholme – Undead)

Shoulders : Dawnbringer Shoulders (crafted)

Back : Archivist Cape (Stratholme – Live)

Chest : Robes of the Exalted (Stratholme – Undead)

Wrists : Loomguard Armbraces (Scholomance)

Hands : Harmonious Gauntlets (Dire Maul)

Waist : Sash of Mercy (bought / world drop)

Feet : Verdant Footpads (Stratholme – Undead)

Legs : Padre’s Trousers (Dire Maul)

Rings : Fordring’s Seal (Quest – W. Plaguelands) / Rosewine Circle (L. Blackrock Spire)

Trinkets : Second Wind (Blackrock Depths) / Burst of Knowledge (Blackrock Depths)

Main Hand : The Hammer of Grace (Blackrock Depths)

Off Hand: Thaurissan’s Royal Scepter

Rogue pre-raid gear guide

Rogues pride themselves on swift and stealthy kills in PvP, but there’s little chance of killing a raid boss in 2 seconds flat just by shanking them in the back. Similar to the Feral DPS Druid, Agility plays a major part in Rogue DPS. They want fast, precise strikes to build and spend energy.

Rogue pre-raid gear

Head : Mask of the Unforgiven (Stratholme – Live)

: Mask of the Unforgiven (Stratholme – Live) Neck : Mark of Fordring (Quest – E. Plaguelands)

: Mark of Fordring (Quest – E. Plaguelands) Shoulders : Wyrmhide Spaulders (Quest – Blackrock Depths)

: Wyrmhide Spaulders (Quest – Blackrock Depths) Back : Cape of the Black Baron (Stratholme – Undead)

: Cape of the Black Baron (Stratholme – Undead) Chest : Mixologist’s Tunic (Blackrock Depths)

: Mixologist’s Tunic (Blackrock Depths) Wrists : Bracers of the Eclipse (Dire Maul)

: Bracers of the Eclipse (Dire Maul) Hands : Devilsaur Gauntlets (crafted)

: Devilsaur Gauntlets (crafted) Waist : Cloudrunner Girdle (L. Blackrock Spire)

: Cloudrunner Girdle (L. Blackrock Spire) Legs : Devilsaur Leggings (bought / world drop)

: Devilsaur Leggings (bought / world drop) Feet : Swiftwalker Boots (Blackrock Depths)

: Swiftwalker Boots (Blackrock Depths) Rings : Tarnished Elven Ring (Dire Maul) / Blackstone Ring (Maraudon)

: Tarnished Elven Ring (Dire Maul) / Blackstone Ring (Maraudon) Trinkets : Hand of Justice (Blackrock Depths) / Blackhand’s Breadth (Quest – U. Blackrock Spire

: Hand of Justice (Blackrock Depths) / Blackhand’s Breadth (Quest – U. Blackrock Spire Main Hand : Dal’Rend’s Sacred Charge (U. Blackrock Spire)

: Dal’Rend’s Sacred Charge (U. Blackrock Spire) Off Hand : Dal’Rend’s Tribal Guardian (U. Blackrock Spire)

: Dal’Rend’s Tribal Guardian (U. Blackrock Spire) Ranged: Satyr’s Bow (Dire Maul)

Shaman pre-raid gear guide

Exclusive to the Horde as their answer to the Paladin, the Shaman fills a similar set of roles. They make decent off-healers in raids and dungeons, can damage with the best of them thanks to unique weapon enhancements, and can tank the occasional dungeon up until around level 40 if need be.

Restoration Shaman pre-raid gear

Head: Insightful Hood (Dire Maul)

Neck: Animated Chain Necklace (Stratholme – Undead)

Shoulders: Royal Cap Spaulders (Scholomance)

Back:

Chest: Hide of the Wild (Dire Maul)

Wrists: Robes of the Exalted (Scholomance)

Hands: Harmonious Gauntlets (Dire Maul)

Waist: Whipvine Cord (Dire Maul)

Legs: Padre’s Trousers (Dire Maul)

Feet: Omnicast Boots (Blackrock Depths)

Rings: Fordring’s Seal (Quest – W. Plaguelands) / Rosewine Circle (L. Blackrock Spire)

Trinkets: Mindtap Talisman (Dire Maul) / Second Wind (Blackrock Depths)

Two-Hand: Rod of the Ogre Magi

Enchantment Shaman pre-raid gear

Head: Eye of Rend (U. Blackrock Spire)

Neck: Mark of Fordring (Quest – W. Plaguelands)

Shoulders: Truestrike Gauntlets (U. Blackrock Spire)

Back: Cape of the Black Baron (Stratholme – Undead)

Chest: Savage Gladiator’s Chain (Blackrock Depths)

Wrists: Lordly Armguards (bought / world drop)

Hands: Devilsaur Gauntlets (crafted)

Waist: Bloodmail Belt (Scholomance)

Legs: Devilsaur Leggings (crafted)

Feet: Bloodmail Boots (Scholomance)

Rings: Mark of the Dragon Lord (L. Blackrock Spire) / Blackstone Ring (Maraudon)

Trinkets: Hand of Justice (Blackrock Depths) / Blackhand’s Breadth (Quest – U. Blackrock Spire)

Main Hand: Ironfoe (Blackrock Depths)

Off Hand: Gizlock’s Hypertech Buckler (Maraudon)

Elemental Shaman pre-raid gear

Head: Crimson Felt Hat (Stratholme – Undead)

Neck: Star of Mysteria (Stratholme – Live)

Shoulders: Elder Wizard’s Mantle (bought / world drop)

Chest: Alanna’s Embrace (Scholomance)

Wrists: Pyremail Wristguards (Blackrock Depths)

Hands: Hands of Power (L. Blackrock Spire)

Waist: Ban’thok Sash (U. Blackrock Spire)

Legs: Luminary Kilt (Blackrock Depths)

Feet: Omnicast Boots (Blackrock Depths)

Rings: Murmering Ring (Dire Maul) / Maiden’s Circle (bought / world drop)

Trinkets: Briarwood Reed (U. Blackrock Spire) / Ramstein’s Lightning Bolts (Stratholme – Undead)

Main Hand: Witchblade (Scholomance)

Off Hand: Spirit of Aquementas (Quest – Un’Goro Crater)

Closing Thoughts

A guide as broad as this is subject to change quite a bit as World of Warcraft Classic goes through its various content release phases. The release of Dire Maul in mid-October has already mixed things up a bit when it comes to optimal and easily obtained pre-raid gear.

Again, this stuff isn’t the absolute best pre-raid gear you can get for each class, but it represents a grind-minimized route without too much bought-for or rare world drop stuff. Just grab this gear and enchant it with whatever is good for your class, and you should be set to take on entry-level raids for even better gear.

Editors' Recommendations