Enjoy BlizzCon 2019 from home with a virtual ticket

Blizzcon, one of the biggest events in the gaming world is right around the corner. And while physical tickets may be hard to come by, virtual tickets have made a return. These virtual bundles give Blizzard fans from across the planet access to the festivities. Being held in Anaheim, California, it is set to be another show packed with the latest about titles from Overwatch to World of Warcraft. The $50 bundle grants access to high-quality streams, in-game goodies, and even bonus content.

Those who purchase virtual tickets will gain access to in-depth live coverage on November 1st and 2nd. These streams include not only larger convention events, but also panels with developers and some of the voice actors behind our favorite characters, and even contests. For those not in the United States, streams will, of course, follow a Pacific standard schedule, and there will be available localized content in various languages.

While virtual attendees won’t be making off with any physical swag from the show floor, they can still show off their exclusive digital content across Blizzard’s many virtual worlds. If exclusive in-game loot is what you’re after, it might also be a good idea to check the terms and platform availability of some of those items. Blizzard was kind enough to lay out some of the items virtual pass holders can expect, with more on the way.

The BlizzCon 2019 virtual ticket rewards include:

World of Warcraft fans can look forward to an all-new Wendigo Woolies transmog outfit, as well as Murloc themed skins for their faction leaders! It should be noted that these digital items cannot be used in Classic play.

Overwatch players will be treated to two new legendary skins in the form of Illidan Genji and Tyrande Symmetra.

Players who frequent the Hearthstone tavern are in for a surprise, as a new golden legendary card will be revealed at the show. This mysterious new card will only be available for virtual ticket holders.

Heroes of the Storm players can take to the battlefield with a commemorative BlizzCon 2019 spray and portrait. You’ll also be able to take the fight to the enemy on an exclusive Deepcrawler mount.

StarCraft II fans can let their fan flag fly with Brood War-era skins and portraits.

Diablo 3 players can expect BlizzCon 2019 wings and more. This comes with a rather large caveat, as promotional items for Diablo 3 will ONLY be redeemable on PC.

Virtual Tickets are available for purchase directly from Blizzard’s main site, for $49.99. There is a limit of 1 ticket per Blizzard account. And while these tickets won’t sell out, it’s best to get yours soon and mark your calendars for November 1st and 2nd.

