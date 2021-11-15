  1. Gaming

Xbox adds over 70 classic games to its backward-compatibility library

DeAngelo Epps
By

During today’s Xbox 20th anniversary event, Xbox announced that 70-plus games are being added to the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S backward-compatibility libraries. It confirmed that the games support Auto HDR and many will receive resolution enhancements. On top of that, 11 of the titles are getting a frames-per-second (FPS) boost.

Since the Xbox 360, Xbox has had a preapproved library of backward-compatible games that can be played on current-generation consoles. The list of supported titles is now up to 76 with today’s announcement.

Many of the added titles are fan favorites that have been continuously requested. Those titles include the entire Max Payne, F.E.A.R, and Skate series on the Xbox One and Series X/S. The library also includes more than 20 original Xbox games including Dead or Alive Ultimate, Star Wars: Jedi Knight II, Star Wars: Starfighter, and the Otogi franchise.

Xbox confirmed that Original Xbox games will receive a resolution increase on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles connected to supported displays. The resolution increase will differ depending on the console.

  • 4x resolution increase on Xbox Series X and Xbox One X
  • 3x resolution increase on Xbox Series S
  • 2x resolution increase on Xbox One S and Xbox One

The games included on the FPS boost list are:

  • F.E.A.R.
  • F.E.A.R. 3
  • Binary Domain
  • Nier
  • The entire Gears of War franchise
  • Fallout 3
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
  • Dragon Age: Origins
  • Dead Space, Dead Space 3
  • Alan Wake
  • Sonic Generations.

Players will also be able to toggle on and off the HDR and FPS Boost in games’ management menus. You can find a full list of backward-compatible games on the Xbox website.

