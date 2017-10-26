‘Tales from the Borderlands’ headlines Xbox’s November Games with Gold lineup

Why it matters to you The November Games with Gold lineup offers a few fun distractions while you wade through the onslaught of the pricey holiday games season.

With the holiday video game season entering full swing, Xbox One will be kept plenty busy by AAA titles such as Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Call of Duty: WWII, to name a few. Given the abundance of quality experiences entering the playing field, it’s not too surprising that the Xbox Games with Gold lineup for November is a tad underwhelming. Nevertheless, the offerings include a fun arcade racer and one of Telltale’s finer episodic games.

For all of November, Trackmania Turbo will be available for free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers. The arcade racer is a fast-paced, solid experience for those who want a racing game that has a pick-up-and-play mentality. Each event typically takes less than a minute, making it a nice diversion from games that demand extended time in order to make meaningful progress.

In the back half of November, Xbox One users will be able to pick up Tales from the Borderlands, the episodic Telltale adaptation of Gearbox’s quirky first-person shooter franchise. Tales from the Borderlands retained the series’ unique brand of humor throughout its five episodes and told an engaging story complete with some exciting action scenes. Telltale games aren’t for everyone, but if you have even the slightest interest in Borderlands, you should make sure to check this one out. It’s available for free from November 16 to December 15.

Meanwhile on Xbox 360, the high-definition remaster of the 1996 Sega Saturn platformer Nights into Dreams can be snagged from November 1 to November 15. Originally developed by the Sonic Team, Nights into Dreams was one of the standout titles on Sega Saturn, so the HD remaster is well worth playing if you missed out on it the first time around.

From November 16 to November 30, 360 users can pick up Deadfall Adventures, an Uncharted-esque adventure game set in 1938. James Lee Quatermain and Jennifer Goodwin set out on a quest to an Egyptian temple to uncover an ancient artifact. If we’re being frank, though, Deadfall Adventures is not a very good substitute for Uncharted. As per usual, the Xbox 360 offerings include a dud.

Keep in mind that you can still pick up the atmospheric story-focused game The Turing Test from October’s lineup on Xbox One through November 15.