Power on that Xbox One for Microsoft’s October 2017 Games with Gold

Why it matters to you October's Games with Gold offerings put story first. And of course, there's no better price than free.

It’s that time of the month again, Microsoft has announced the latest free titles as part of the Games with Gold service. October is already a busy month for games with Forza Motorsport 7, The Evil Within 2, South Park, and Wolfenstein 2. It’s even worse if you own a Nintendo Switch and plan to pick up Super Mario Odyssey. For a lot of gamers, their wallets are going to be running on empty, so free games are just what the doctor ordered.

Starting on October 1, Xbox One owners can dig into the critically acclaimed, first-person adventure game Gone Home. After a year abroad, Katie returns to find none of her family home. As players move her throughout the house, they can interact with keepsakes and photographs to uncover the mystery. The heartfelt narrative tells a story of love, heartbreak, and growth. Developer The Fullbright Company went on to release Tacoma, another narrative-focused game that takes place on a space station.

For the Xbox 360, and Xbox One through backward compatibility, Rayman 3 HD will help lighten the mood. This charming 3D platformer has players fighting an army of Hoodlums led by the Black Lum, Andre. Remastered visuals and updated audio make this the best way to enjoy some of the wackier moments of Ubisoft’s history.

Halfway through the month, gamers with an Xbox One gain access to The Turing Test, another narrative-focused game, but with first-person puzzle mechanics. Set on Jupiter’s moon, Europa, players must use an Energy Manipulation Tool to transfer power from machines to structures and back again.

Once again for Xbox 360, players can get a taste of some action with Medal of Honor: Airborne. From the moment the character jumps out of the plane, players take control. After navigating to the desired insertion point, players must navigate through villages and towns as they fight enemies on rooftops, balconies, and other ruins. Customizable weapons and free-roaming objectives make this a fun shooter to come back to.

Each month of Games with Gold brings new free games for Xbox owners. For those who may have forgotten about September’s titles, there are only a few days left to pick them up.