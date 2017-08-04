Want to create your own soundtrack for games? Xbox One may gain Spotify support

Why it matters to you Spotify subscribers haven't been able to use their membership with Xbox One, but it looks like that's about to change.

A Spotify app was launched for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 back in 2015, giving players a convenient way to listen to their choice of music while they enjoyed their favorite games. At the time, Sony said that the app would remain a PlayStation exclusive for the “foreseeable” future, but it appears that the Xbox One will soon receive a Spotify app as well.

A Reddit user noticed that longtime Xbox employee Larry “Major Nelson” Hryb had been using an app titled “Spotify Music — For Xbox” through Hryb’s activity feed. No announcement regarding a Spotify app for Xbox devices had been made in the past, but The Verge reported that it’s currently “being tested internally,” though no concrete release date was given.

Xbox One currently features the Groove music app, which begins with a 30-day free trial and then transitions to $10 per month. In addition to streaming new music, you can also connect the songs you already own to your OneDrive so you can access them on nearly every device you own. The service also works on web browsers and PCs, as well as phones, and it does feature some in-game integration. In Forza Horizon 3, one of the game’s radio stations is just a Groove music stream, allowing you to make your own custom soundtrack if you don’t like the music already in the game. Of course, the game includes songs by The Bouncing Souls, Descendents, Alkaline Trio, Beastie Boys, and Bad Religion, so you probably don’t need anything else.

On PlayStation 4, the Spotify app has been specifically tailored to complement the games you’re currently playing. Soundtracks for Uncharted 4 and its various characters are available, as are playlists designed to enhance particular gaming genres. Of course, if you just want to listen to your favorite artists in the background while you’re playing your favorite multiplayer shooters, that’s also an option. A selection of games even allow you to disable the in-game music and replace it to your Spotify playlist, though this isn’t available while using PlayStation Now or Remote Play with the Vita.

Once Spotify makes its way to Xbox, you’ll be able to try Spotify Premium via a free trial for 30 days. After that, it’s $10 per month. The upgraded service includes unlimited skips, offline play, and higher-quality audio.