Xbox One S Fortnite Limited Edition leak reveals a very purple console

Aaron Mamiit
Microsoft, no stranger to rolling out quirky limited edition versions of its consoles, is reportedly planning to release a very purple Xbox One S as part of a Fortnite bundle.

German website WinFuture claims that it has acquired multiple images of the Xbox One S Fortnite Limited Edition bundle, with a 1TB Xbox One S console and a matching wireless controller in multiple shades of purple, contrasted by a white Xbox logo. The striking color, described as Gradient Purple, is clearly inspired by the space-constricting storm in the wildly popular Battle Royale mode of Fortnite.

xbox one s fortnite limited edition leaks 1
xbox one s fortnite limited edition leaks 2
xbox one s fortnite limited edition leaks 3
xbox one s fortnite limited edition leaks 4

The report added that the console and controller will come with a “shine” finish for a glossy appearance, though that is hard to discern by looking at the leaked images. The bundle will not only come with hardware, as WinFuture said that buyers will also receive a copy of Fortnite; 2,000 V-Bucks, which is Fortnite‘s in-game currency; and a one-month subscription to Xbox Live, EA Access, and Xbox Game Pass, to maximize the console’s online experience. The bundle also comes with the Dark Vertex skin that follows the purple theme.

The leak claims that the Xbox One S Fortnite Limited Edition bundle will launch in the coming days, but did not provide a specific date. The expected price tag for the bundle is $299.

Earlier this month, Microsoft revealed a partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures for custom Xbox One X consoles with designs inspired by “the bioluminescent beauty of Mothra, the volcanic rage of Rodan, the triple-headed King Ghidorah, and the King of Monsters himself, Godzilla.” The Godzilla-themed Xbox One X consoles, however, are part of a raffle, while the Xbox One S Fortnite Limited Edition may be purchased outright.

However, bundles featuring the current generation of the console may not draw as much attention over the next couple of weeks, as gamers may be looking forward to Microsoft’s rumored plan to reveal the next-generation Xbox consoles at E3 2019. The Xbox E3 briefing is also expected to contain information on titles such as Gears 5, Halo Infinite, and the next Forza game, as well as provide more details on the Project xCloud video game streaming service.

