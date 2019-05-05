Share

Godzilla, returning to the big screen later this month, is also set to invade living rooms through a raffle that will give away exclusive custom Xbox One X consoles.

Microsoft said in an Xbox Wire post that it has created four custom Xbox One X consoles in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures. The designs of the consoles are inspired by “the bioluminescent beauty of Mothra, the volcanic rage of Rodan, the triple-headed King Ghidorah, and the King of Monsters himself, Godzilla.”

To join the Godzilla: King of the Monsters Xbox One X Custom Console Sweepstakes, participants must be at least 14 years old and should be a resident of any region that is supported by Xbox Live. There is no purchase necessary to send in an entry — all people need to do is to follow the official Xbox account on Twitter and to retweet the promotional post with the hashtag GodzillaXboxSweepstakes attached.

RT for a chance to be the King of Consoles with a custom Xbox One X and see #GodzillaMovie in theaters May 31! #GodzillaXboxSweepstakes NoPurchNec. Ends June 7. Rules: https://t.co/2mFrwIFxKW pic.twitter.com/jrB6khA3hi — Xbox (@Xbox) May 2, 2019

Entries will be accepted until June 7, after which Microsoft will randomly select the four lucky winners who will take home the limited edition custom Xbox One X consoles.

The designs on the monster-themed Xbox One X consoles are extraordinary, which is fitting for Godzilla and his monster friends. Legendary Pictures rolled out the final trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters in late April, showing Godzilla in battle against Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. The movie will follow the efforts of Monarch, the agency featured in 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, as it tries to keep humanity safe against gigantic creatures.

Microsoft is no stranger to promotional partnerships for the Xbox One, with one of the most memorable ones being its tie-in with Taco Bell. U.S.-based gamers were given a chance last year to win about 5,000 units of a limited-edition Xbox One X with every purchase of a Taco Bell double chalupa box. The unique platinum-colored Xbox One X came with an Xbox Elite wireless controller, three months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold, and most importantly for fans of the fast food franchise, Taco Bell’s famous “bong” sound every time the console starts up.