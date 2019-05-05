Digital Trends
Gaming

Microsoft unleashes Xbox One X consoles inspired by Godzilla and friends

Aaron Mamiit
By

Godzilla, returning to the big screen later this month, is also set to invade living rooms through a raffle that will give away exclusive custom Xbox One X consoles.

Microsoft said in an Xbox Wire post that it has created four custom Xbox One X consoles in partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures. The designs of the consoles are inspired by “the bioluminescent beauty of Mothra, the volcanic rage of Rodan, the triple-headed King Ghidorah, and the King of Monsters himself, Godzilla.”

1 of 4
godzilla xbox one x up for grabs mothra
godzilla xbox one x up for grabs rodan
godzilla xbox one x up for grabs ghidorah
godzilla xbox one x up for grabs

To join the Godzilla: King of the Monsters Xbox One X Custom Console Sweepstakes, participants must be at least 14 years old and should be a resident of any region that is supported by Xbox Live. There is no purchase necessary to send in an entry — all people need to do is to follow the official Xbox account on Twitter and to retweet the promotional post with the hashtag GodzillaXboxSweepstakes attached.

Entries will be accepted until June 7, after which Microsoft will randomly select the four lucky winners who will take home the limited edition custom Xbox One X consoles.

The designs on the monster-themed Xbox One X consoles are extraordinary, which is fitting for Godzilla and his monster friends. Legendary Pictures rolled out the final trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters in late April, showing Godzilla in battle against Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. The movie will follow the efforts of Monarch, the agency featured in 2014’s Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, as it tries to keep humanity safe against gigantic creatures.

Microsoft is no stranger to promotional partnerships for the Xbox One, with one of the most memorable ones being its tie-in with Taco Bell. U.S.-based gamers were given a chance last year to win about 5,000 units of a limited-edition Xbox One X with every purchase of a Taco Bell double chalupa box. The unique platinum-colored Xbox One X came with an Xbox Elite wireless controller, three months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold, and most importantly for fans of the fast food franchise, Taco Bell’s famous “bong” sound every time the console starts up.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One games you can get right now
awesome tech you cant buy yet tronex flashlight feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2019 world video game hall of fame solitaire mortal kombat inductees
Gaming

World Video Game Hall of Fame class of 2019 includes Solitaire, Mortal Kombat

The World Video Game Hall of Fame class of 2019 immortalizes four inductees. They are Colossal Cave Adventure, Microsoft's Solitaire, the original Mortal Kombat, and Super Mario Kart, which will all be on permanent display at The Strong.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
apex legends to penalize players leaving early octane
Gaming

Apex Legends crackdown continues: Respawn bans 770,000 cheaters

Respawn Entertainment has now banned 770,000 cheaters from the PC version of Apex Legends. The developer has also blocked more than 300,000 account creations and banned more than 4,000 cheat seller accounts.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best ps4 games header
Gaming

This list of PlayStation 4 exclusives puts its competitors to shame

The PlayStation 4's game library and incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Microsoft tries to dial back trash talk on Xbox Live, but ‘get wrecked’ is fine

Microsoft released its Community Standards for Xbox, which looks to prevent unwanted behavior within the Xbox Live community. One part of the document focuses on trash talk in online multiplayer games.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
bethesda reveals rage 2 pc requirements custom dreamcast
Gaming

Rage 2 PC requirements are steep, so play it on this custom Dreamcast instead

Bethesda revealed the PC requirements of Rage 2, which may be too steep for some gamers. Instead of upgrading their rigs, players may first want to join a raffle to win a custom Dreamcast that can run the first-person shooter.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
google assistant io 2018 sundar pichai
Mobile

Google I/O 2019: How to watch and keep up with the biggest developments

Google I/O is almost here, and we're excited to find out what Google has planned. But what if you're not happy to receive your news second-hand? Here's how to watch the Google I/O keynote and stay up-to-date.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google duplex hands on io2018 2836
Mobile

It's Pixel season! Here's everything we expect to see at Google I/O next week

It's almost time for Google to show us its most highly-anticipated releases of early 2019. But what can you expect at Google I/O 2019? More details of the new Android version are certain, but there are seemingly a few surprises.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Xbox One X review controller system
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Overwatch
Gaming

Blizzard has ‘large ambitions’ for Overwatch, hints at possible spinoff

Blizzard President J. Allen Brack said that the developer has "large ambitions" for the Overwatch universe. The development team will be splitting time between the existing game and "other work," which may be referring to a spinoff.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
rockstar suing bbc grand theft auto 5 guide main
Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors suggest multiple cities, launch on next-gen consoles

Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to feature multiple cities, including Liberty City and Vice City. The game is also said to be launching on next-generation consoles, as the current consoles will not be able to run it.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit