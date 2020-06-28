An Xbox executive downplayed the significance of accounts discovered on Twitter for Perfect Dark and Fable, but gamers may not be convinced that nothing is brewing for the two franchises.

Tom Warren, a senior editor for The Verge, tweeted about two discovered placeholder accounts on Twitter for @fable and @PerfectDarkGame. Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg tried to explain the presence of the accounts.

I know everyone is hungry for news, but sorry to get your hopes up. These accounts have been inactive for years, it’s standard practice to secure social handles for our IP. — Aaron Greenberg ????????‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) June 28, 2020

However, Warren pointed out that one account was just registered in March, and the other in June, going against Greenberg’s claim of inactivity “for years.”

After Greenberg confirmed that the accounts are genuine, it appears that @PerfectDarkGame, with its only follower being the original game’s producer and Xbox creative director Ken Lobb, was created by a fan.

After accepting kens follow I sent him a message saying that if you needed the @ I’d be happy to give it up, I am still waiting for a replay. I never thought it reach Greenberg, sorry to disappoint everyone I’m just a normal guy who got the @. (2/2) — Joanna Dark (@PerfectDarkGame) June 28, 2020

A Twitter user, however, confirmed that both accounts have Microsoft email addresses using the platform’s reset password tool.

There certainly seems to be something going on with the Perfect Dark and Fable accounts on Twitter, and fans are hoping that this means new entries in the series are in the works for the upcoming Xbox Series X.

Digital Trends has reached out to Microsoft for clarity on the Twitter accounts, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Perfect Dark, Fable on Xbox Series X?

Perfect Dark was originally released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64 and was then remastered for the Xbox 360 in 2010. Perfect Dark Zero, a prequel, was a launch title for the Xbox 360 in 2005.

The Fable series, meanwhile, started with its first game for the Xbox in 2004. Lionhead Studios announced Fable Legends for the Xbox One in 2013, but the game was canceled as the developer shut down in 2016.

A new Perfect Dark game and the rumored Fable 4 will be strong additions to the Xbox Series X lineup. An Xbox event is planned for July, which is expected to be Microsoft’s response to Sony’s The Future of Gaming. There is no definite date for the event though, but Greenberg said that details will be shared when everything is locked.

Editors' Recommendations