  1. Gaming

Xbox exec attempts to explain Perfect Dark, Fable accounts on Twitter

By

An Xbox executive downplayed the significance of accounts discovered on Twitter for Perfect Dark and Fable, but gamers may not be convinced that nothing is brewing for the two franchises.

Tom Warren, a senior editor for The Verge, tweeted about two discovered placeholder accounts on Twitter for @fable and @PerfectDarkGame. Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg tried to explain the presence of the accounts.

However, Warren pointed out that one account was just registered in March, and the other in June, going against Greenberg’s claim of inactivity “for years.”

After Greenberg confirmed that the accounts are genuine, it appears that @PerfectDarkGame, with its only follower being the original game’s producer and Xbox creative director Ken Lobb, was created by a fan.

A Twitter user, however, confirmed that both accounts have Microsoft email addresses using the platform’s reset password tool.

There certainly seems to be something going on with the Perfect Dark and Fable accounts on Twitter, and fans are hoping that this means new entries in the series are in the works for the upcoming Xbox Series X.

Digital Trends has reached out to Microsoft for clarity on the Twitter accounts, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Perfect Dark, Fable on Xbox Series X?

Perfect Dark was originally released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64 and was then remastered for the Xbox 360 in 2010. Perfect Dark Zero, a prequel, was a launch title for the Xbox 360 in 2005.

The Fable series, meanwhile, started with its first game for the Xbox in 2004. Lionhead Studios announced Fable Legends for the Xbox One in 2013, but the game was canceled as the developer shut down in 2016.

A new Perfect Dark game and the rumored Fable 4 will be strong additions to the Xbox Series X lineup. An Xbox event is planned for July, which is expected to be Microsoft’s response to Sony’s The Future of Gaming. There is no definite date for the event though, but Greenberg said that details will be shared when everything is locked.

Editors' Recommendations

Turn 10 Studios bans Confederate flag in Forza Motorsport, Forza Horizon games

These are the best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for July 2020

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2020

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Xbox Series X: Everything we know about the next-gen game console

Xbox One Series X

How to watch the Fortnite Diplo, Noah Cyrus, and Young Thug concert

Microsoft increasing Black leadership with $150 million investment

best google docs alternatives microsoft

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Everything to know about this year’s launch

Veteran game designer Tom Hall joins VR firm Resolution Games

The best G-Sync monitors for 2020

The Last of Us Part II: All workbench locations

Pokémon Presents event begins and ends with Pokémon Unite

pokemon unite presents screen shot 2020 06 24 at 9 19 23 am

Gaming without a GPU has never been easier — here’s how we did it

Fortnite | Performance Improvement

Tencent Games announces mobile-optimized Don’t Starve: Newhome

best cooking games don t starve

Apex Legends’ 2020 ‘soft launch’ will lead EA’s next big mobile push

The Last of Us Part II: Where to find every weapon