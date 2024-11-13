 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Xbox is testing a handheld device, but it’s a long ways off

By
Phil Spencer at the Bethesda roundtable.
Microsoft

Xbox CEO Phil Spencer confirmed that the company is working on a handheld device, which has been heavily rumored for quite some time. However, don’t expect it any time soon.

In a Bloomberg interview, Spencer said Microsoft said that a potential device is only in the prototyping stage at this time. Even if the team was set to bring a product to market, it would still be a few years out.

Recommended Videos

“Longer term, I love us building devices,” Spencer told Bloomberg. “And I think our team could do some real innovative work, but we want to be informed by learning and what’s happening now.”

Related

A lot of handheld consoles and cloud streaming devices have entered the market over the past few years. The space is arguably led by the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck right now, but there are plenty of other competitors, including the Logitech G Cloud and the Asus ROG Ally. Xbox’s main competitor PlayStation also released a handheld late last year called the PlayStation Portal that just allows players to remotely stream games from their PlayStation 5.

Microsoft executives have been teasing the possibility of a handheld for a while, but Spencer has done a lot of the anticipation-building himself. He’s talked a lot about handhelds in the past, and in June, he told IGN that Xbox is looking to expand its hardware options.

“The future for us in hardware is pretty awesome. The work that the team is doing around different form factors and different ways to play, I’m incredibly excited about,” he said.

However, a roadmap that leaked as part of a recent FTC trial showed Xbox’s plans through 2030, with a dedicated handheld “not in scope for first party.”

In September, Xbox vice president Sarah Bond told Bloomberg that she wants to reach players wherever they play. Xbox Game Pass has expanded to a number of platforms, even allowing Amazon Fire TV users to stream Xbox games.

“I want people to think no matter who you are, you can come to Xbox and find a game,” she said.

Spencer also said in the Bloomberg interview that the company is interested in more acquisitions to break into new markets like Asia, and to tap into mobile gaming. Xbox has already begun its investment into mobile, with the Activision Blizzard acquisition netting them Candy Crush Saga maker King.

“We definitely want to be in the market, and when we can find teams and technology and capability that add to what we’re trying to do in gaming at Microsoft, absolutely we will keep our heads up,” he said.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Black Ops 6 might be the biggest Call of Duty release ever
Soldiers near a train in Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is on track to be the most successful Call of Duty release in the franchise's history thanks to a record-breaking launch, according to Activision and Microsoft.

The companies revealed that Black Ops 6 had the biggest three-day opening for the series by many metrics. It had the most players, most hours played, and the most total matches, according to a post on X (formerly Twitter). The game also got a shout-out during Microsoft's quarterly earnings call on Wednesday.

Read more
3 new Xbox Game Pass games to play this weekend (October 25-27)
A player holds a dead player as a body shield in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

It's Call of Duty week on Xbox Game Pass. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launched today, and from day one, it's a part of Game Pass Ultimate's game catalog. It's one of the big payoffs of Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Depending on how it performs, it may be one of the most important games to ever come to the subscription service. On top of that, other Call of Duty games finally got Xbox Cloud Gaming support, which required collaboration with Ubisoft because of certain concessions made during the Activision Blizzard acquisition process. If you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber wondering what you should play this weekend, the obvious answer is Call of Duty.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - Global Launch Gameplay Trailer

After four years, the Call of Duty: Black Ops series has made its grand return. It brings the series' story to the 1990s with a spy-movie-like campaign that sees players investigate a secret, nefarious organization that has infiltrated the American government. While the campaign alone is reason enough to check out the new Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass, Black Ops 6 also features meaty multiplayer and Zombies modes. Multiplayer is as exhilarating as ever, with an emphasis being placed on an "omnimovement" system that allows players to dive, roll, and dodge enemies with a lot more freedom than they could before. Meanwhile, Zombies mode finds a solid balance between old and new mechanics. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription. It's also on PS4 and PS5.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III technically came to the subscription service in July but was restricted to PC and console play. Now, alongside Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare III is playable via Xbox Cloud Gaming for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. This was a lesser entry in the series with a disappointing campaign, but if you're looking for another premium Call of Duty game to try after playing lots of Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare III is the only other one on the service. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. It's also on PS4 and PS5.
Call of Duty: Warzone
Finally, Call of Duty: Warzone also comes to Xbox Cloud Gaming today. This free-to-play battle royale title doesn't require any sort of subscription to play normally, but Game Pass subscribers now have the benefit of not needing to be tethered down by specific hardware. So far, there aren't any other additional in-game perks for Game Pass subscribers, but hopefully Warzone will follow Overwatch 2's lead and add some soon enough. If you aren't using Xbox Cloud Gaming, Call of Duty: Warzone is playable on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Read more
Xbox finally upgrades its wireless headset after 3 years
A new black Xbox headset floating on a gray background.

Microsoft has announced some upgrades to its Xbox Wireless Headset on Tuesday, with improved audio, better battery life, and an upgraded microphone for $110, which is $10 more than its predecessor. And it's available to buy now.

Xbox calls this a "refresh" in the announcement post on its website, and indeed it doesn't change up a lot in terms of design. The only significant difference is that it no longer sports a green ring around the earcups. Instead, it opts for an all-black look.

Read more