Missing YouTube gaming creator and Twitch streamer Etika confirmed dead at 29

Felicia Miranda
By
The NYPD has confirmed that missing YouTube gaming creator and Twitch streamer Desmond “Etika” Amofah has died at 29 years old after previously making suicidal statements. This news comes nearly five days after a video upload from Amofah sparked concern across the internet.

He was first reported missing on June 20 following the upload of a video titled “I’m sorry,” which was later taken down from his channel. This video showed Etika walking around New York talking in a manner that was suggestive of an impending suicide attempt. In the video, he made statements including “It was a fun life,” and “I had a great time.” The video was accompanied with a long note in the description that held a similar tone. Later that same day, the NYPD tweeted that Etika was in fact missing and asked anyone with information to contact them.

Two days later, police found some of Etika’s belongings at the Manhattan Bridge, the same general area that a Twitter user identified as the location where Etikah recorded the video. These items consisted of some clothing, his ID, and most importantly, his Nintendo Switch — a discovery that his fans confirmed as being one of his most cherished items. The continued search led to yet another grim discovery late on June 24 of an unidentified body in the East River about a half a mile away from the Manhattan Bridge. This news was first reported by BNO Newsroom. Despite pressure from fans and press, police declined to reveal any information about the body. On June 25, however, the NYPD confirmed that the body had been identified as Amofah.

Etika amassed a loyal following with his upbeat, fun-loving, and goofy personality. Known for his love of Nintendo and his over-the-top reactions to its games, viewers could often count on him for a laugh and a smile. He often lovingly referred to his fans as the “JoyCon Boyz” and was almost always seen carrying his Nintendo Switch. Despite his usual lively disposition, Etika also struggled deeply with his mental health. In the months leading up to his disappearance, Etika’s behavior took a turn for the worse, according to reports from Kokatu.

He was first hospitalized last October after posting concerning messages on Facebook, YouTube, and Reddit. In April, he started exhibiting similar behavior and was hospitalized again. Soon after his release, he was detained by police following an Instagram livestream where he threatened to harm himself. In May 2019, Amofah got into an altercation with a police officer and was once again taken to the hospital.

If you or a loved one is struggling with thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline by phone at 1-800-273-8255 or via chat on the official website, where support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

