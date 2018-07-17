We’re giving away a $500 Casio Pro Trek smartwatch in a flash giveaway

Share

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and there’s no better time than right now to score some great deals on thousands of products. In honor of this annual buying extravaganza, we’re giving away a bunch of great stuff to our wonderful readers. If you’re looking for a brand-new adventure watch and can’t find a Prime Day deal that suits your fancy, you can enter to win one right here. One lucky winner will walk away with a Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20 smartwatch today, but you can’t win if you don’t enter!

The Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20 comes equipped with advanced GPS functionality, making it great for navigating your way through mountains, forests, and even rough waters. It comes packed with all of the bells and whistles you’d expect from an Android smartwatch, but with a few added features for all of you adventure seekers out there. Perhaps one of the most noteworthy being a full-color map that displays on the watch face itself. While this PRo Trek model is quite stunning from an aesthetic point of view, it’s practical applications are really what makes it special. The WSD-F20 includes an altimeter to help you gauge altitudes and estimate how long your climb or hike will end up taking. In addition to that, a barometer built into the watch can sense atmospheric adjustments to aid you in predicting changing weather patterns before they hit.

With so many great features packed into one watch, it’s easy to get lost in the details and forget about the most important part, how it looks. There are a quite a few outdoor watches out there willing to sacrifice a sleek and attractive design at the expense of functionality, but the Casio Pro Trek manages to be highly functional and beautiful at the same time. It even has a wide variety of watch faces to choose from to match your mood or aid you in whatever adventurous activity you’ve decided to tackle. If you aren’t happy with the standard map screen, you can easily bounce back and forth between 11 different modern displays.

Whether you’re a biker, hiker, climber, or kayaker, you need a watch that does more than just keep the time. You can enter for your chance to win this $500 adventure watch by entering your information below, good luck!