Digital Trends
Health & Fitness

This cycling computer has a ‘surprise me’ feature for finding random routes

Kraig Becker
By
Mio Cyclo 210 bike computer

Most basic cycling computers offer similar functionality these days, providing riders with data on time, distance, and speed at the very least. But the more advanced models can do far more than that, putting a slew of features at a cyclists’ fingertips that are helpful for planning and executing a ride both on- and off-road. The new Mio Cyclo 210 certainly looks like it falls into that category and even promises to put a little fun back into your ride.

Boasting a 3.5-inch touchscreen and an ARM Cortex-A7 processor, the Cyclo 210 is a modern cycling computer compressed down to a surprisingly small size. The unit itself weighs just 5.3 ounces and is 4.5 inches in length, allowing it to fit nicely on the handlebars of just about any bike. And with a battery life of up to 10 hours, most cyclists should get multiple rides off of a single charge. The device is even waterproof, making it safe to use in poor weather or wet, sloppy conditions.

In terms of functionality, the Cyclo 210 can track speed and distance traveled, thn display that information prominently on its bright, multicolor display. Mio says the device comes with an easy-to-use interface that puts everything at a rider’s fingertips, including a dashboard that can be customized for the needs of individual riders. Other nice features include turn-by-turn navigational prompts for reaching specified destinations, a full base map of Europe for both roads and trails, and Open Street Maps compatibility for updating the built-in maps as needed.

Mio Cyclo 210 bike computer

But perhaps the most intriguing option that the Cyclo 210 brings to the table is its “Surprise Me” feature. This allows users to input a destination, then select the distance, and amount of time they want to ride. From there, the computer will create three random routes that have been selected to meet the criteria entered. The rider can then choose which of those routes he or she wants to explore rather than just accepting a single route that is designed to get them to their destination the fastest.

Currently only available in Europe, a few Asian countries, and Canada, the Mio Cyclo 210 sells for 190 British pounds, which converts to about $242 U.S. There is no word yet on whether or not the cycling computer will be coming to the U.S. in the future.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Miracle medical moment as legally blind man sees with bionic eye
strava-summit-training-packs
Health & Fitness

Strava unveils Summit, a new a la carte membership plan

ààStrava is saying goodbye to its premium membership option and replacing it with a new à la carte service called Summit. The Strava Summit memberships offer three different packs that can be purchased separately or together in a bundle…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
osprey exos eja backpacks backpacking white mountains new hampshire
Outdoors

Bluetooth firepits, rock-climbing jeans, and more from the Outdoor Retailer show

We've scoured the show floor at the Outdoor Retailer convention in Denver, CO looking for the very best new products for hikers, backpackers, climbers, trail runners, and other outdoor athletes.
Posted By Kraig Becker
fitbit versa full review 22
Mobile

Keep track of your workout intensity with our Fitbit syncing guide

Want to buy a Fitbit tracker or smartwatch but lack technical expertise? All you have to do is pair it with your Apple, Android, or Windows device to have access to its benefits. We compiled a walkthrough for how to sync a Fitbit.
Posted By Amanda Ellis
lab grown lung transplanted pigs picture2 dpi 300
Emerging Tech

Scientists complete the first successful transplant of lab-grown lungs

For the first time ever, lab-grown lungs have been successfully transplanted into pigs, allowing them to breathe normally with no medical complications. Here's how they managed it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
irisvision vr helps legally blind to see iris vision
Emerging Tech

IrisVision uses VR to help people with fading eyesight to see again

A smartphone-based VR system can now help people with severe macular degeneration see better. While it doesn’t cure blindness, it does enable users with this vision disorder to carry out tasks they would otherwise find impossible.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Alanna-Cotton
Wearables

The Galaxy Watch will make you a better person

The newly unveiled Galaxy Watch pushes the edge of the wearable envelope: This smartwatch aims to improve not just your fitness but your overall wellness, explains Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
houndlabs pot breathalyzer hound labs mj and alcohol detector
Cars

Dual-purpose pot and booze breathalyzer can tell how stoned or drunk you are

Experts don't agree on how much smoking marijuana impairs driving performance, but Hound Lab's breathalyzer, which also detects alcohol, reports whether a subject consumed marijuana during the previous two hours.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best fitbit deals
Deals

Start your fitness journey with the best Fitbit deals available now

If you're ready to kick-start your fitness regimen (or just take your current one to the next level), we've created a quick rundown of the best, most current Fitbit deals to help you decide which one is best for you.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

The best computer reading glasses for eye strain

Eye strain, headaches, and dry eyes are all side effects of too much exposure to blue light and screen glare. Get yourself a pair of computer reading glasses to help relieve the discomfort.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Mate X ebike
Outdoors

The Mate X folding ebike carries a 55-mile range with an affordable price tag

The Mate X folding ebike promises to deliver a range of up to 55 miles, speeds of 20 mph, and an affordable price point. The bike is already a success on Indiegogo, raising $2.4 million in just a few weeks time.
Posted By Kraig Becker
google glass monthly update october
Emerging Tech

There’s a new use for the failed Google Glass: Helping kids with autism

Stanford University researchers may have found the perfect application for Google’s ill-fated Google Glass smart glasses: Helping kids with autism to deal better in social situations.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
yeast patch radiation ziaie badges
Emerging Tech

These yeast colony patches are like living Geiger counters

A team of researchers from Purdue University have designed a patch that can help measure radiation exposure in nearly real time. They're simple, made out of little more than paper and yeast, and cost pennies on the dollar.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
artificial virus kills cancer cells cell
Emerging Tech

By studying patient data, A.I. can limit toxicity in cancer treatment

In a bid to improve quality of life for cancer patients, a team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have turned to machine learning to help avoid toxicity from cancer medications.
Posted By Dyllan Furness