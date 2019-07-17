Digital Trends
Health & Fitness

Withings latest blood pressure monitors detect heart problems before they happen

Kelly Hodgkins
By
BPM Connect and BPM Core

Withings has introduced two new connected blood pressure monitors that bring clinical-level heart monitoring to the comfort of your home. The two monitors lie at opposite ends of the spectrum, but they both bring innovative new features to the table. The ECG-equipped BPM Core is one of the most advanced at-home blood pressure monitors in Withings lineup, while the BPM Connect is an updated version of Withings original blood pressure monitor.

BPM Core

withings bpm core and connect tensiometre

Withings BPM Core bundles three different medical devices into one, allowing people to gather medical data previously only available during a visit to a doctor’s office. The Core goes far beyond a simple blood pressure monitor. It includes not only a built-in blood pressure monitor, but it also has a digital stethoscope to listen to your heartbeat and an ECG machine to identify atrial fibrillation (AFib).

The BPM Core helps diagnose cardiovascular disease by allowing people to collect heart health data from home. They can check their heart rate, record their heartbeat, and measure their ECG throughout the day. Instead of relying on a single set of data during an office visit, patients can share their scans easily with medical professionals. Doctors then can analyze the information from the BPM Core to get a more complete picture of a person’s cardiovascular health. The data can be used to detect high blood pressure, valvular disease, and AFib, an irregular heart rhythm that is a risk factor for stroke.

BPM Connect

withings bpm core and connect tensiometre

While the BPM Core is Withing’s do-it-all device, the BPM Connext focuses on simplicity. The Core is a blood pressure monitor and only a blood pressure monitor. It can measure heart rate as well as systolic and diastolic blood pressure. Similar to the BPM Core, the Connect can share its data with medical professionals. It’s portable design and rechargeable battery makes it easy for users to carry the device and take measurements

An updated version of Withings BPM, the BPM Connect has an LED that allows the user to view their vitals right on the device without having to connect to a phone. The display also changes color based on the measured blood pressure with green for normal, orange for moderate and red for high blood pressure. When connected to a smartphone, the data from both the BPM Core and the BPM Connect can be shared with Withings Health Mate app and synced to the Apple Health app.

Availability

Withings has partnered with Apple to launch both the BPM Core and the BPM Connect. The BPM Core is an Apple exclusive, only available from Withings.com, Apple.com, and Apple’s retail stores. It is available now in Europe for 250 euros (about $280) and will launch in the U.S. in the third quarter after the device receives FDA approval. The BPM Connect is being sold through a variety of merchants, including Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, and more.  It is available now in Europe and the U.S. for 100 euros or $100.

