 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

1More’s new wired earbuds pack five drivers and planar tech for $170

Simon Cohen
By
1More Penta Driver P50 wired in-ear earbuds.
1More

The new wired earbuds from 1More appear to be a technical tour de force. The Penta Driver P50 use five drivers per earbud and feature detachable MMCX connections. That’s what you might expect to find in a set of high-end in-ear monitors (IEMs), not a set of $170 wired earbuds, and yet that’s what the Penta Driver will cost when they go on sale in mid-September.

Multi-driver wired earbuds (and increasingly wireless earbuds) aren’t that unusual. The existing Triple Driver and Quad Driver earbuds from 1More are a testament to that. However, inside the Penta Driver is multi-driver combination I don’t think we’ve ever seen before: a diamond-like carbon (DLC) dynamic driver has been layered with four planar diaphragm drivers.

1More Penta Driver P50 wired in-ear earbuds.
1More

Normally, multi-driver earbuds mate several balanced armature (BA) drivers with each other, or in combination with a single dynamic driver, but planar diaphragm drivers are a different beast. The company says it will deliver precise and balanced audio output across the entire frequency range.

Related

The Penta Driver are made from aluminum alloy and are hi-res audio certified, which means they can reproduce frequencies as wide as 20Hz-40kHz. The included analog cable is made from silver-plated oxygen-free copper and terminates at the earbuds using MMCX connectors — a very handy feature that lets you use the Penta Drivers with any other third-party MMCX cable or wireless adapter. That’s a big change from the Triple Driver and Quad Drivers, which have permanently wired cables.

1More Penta Driver P50 wired in-ear earbuds.
1More

The cable also has an inline remote with a mic for calls, making it a good substitute for the wired buds that might have shipped with your smartphone — assuming your smartphone came equipped with a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

Recommended Videos

But even if your phone is USB-C (soon, even the iPhone will use this connector), 1More has you covered — it includes a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter in the box, along with a protective pouch and eight different sizes and styles of silicone and foam ear tips.

The company hasn’t said what kind of digital-to-analog converter (DAC) is housed in the USB adapter, but it probably isn’t particularly high-end.

Once again, 1More has come up with an impressive value proposition — audiophile-grade wired earbuds for under $200. Of course, that’s on paper. But 1More has seldom let us down when it comes to real-world performance, so we’re very optimistic. We’ll let you know as soon as we give them a spin.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
1More’s true wireless ANC earbuds are a preview of what’s coming to CES 2020
1more true wireless anc in ear headphones ces 2020 tws

CES 2020 is still a few weeks away, but we're already getting a preview of what's in store for us when we arrive. 1More's new True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones are a great example. It's the company's first true wireless earbuds to offer active noise cancellation (ANC), a feature that is rapidly becoming a must-have option for products that want to compete with the best the category has to offer.

But the True Wireless ANC In-Ear Headphones go beyond mere ANC. They're also the first true wireless earbuds to combine ANC with a multi-driver architecture, according to the company. That setup uses one dynamic driver and one balanced armature to produce sound that is good enough to be considered for THX Certification.

Read more
1More hijacks Cyber Week with its excellent true wireless earbuds for $65
1More Stylish review

Cyber Monday is down to the wire and the deals are going fast. But one company has decided to buck the trend by making its Cyber Monday savings last just a little longer. 1More, the maker of wired and wireless headphones and earbuds that continually push the envelope for value, is having a 35% off Cyber Week sale on its most popular products. But the one we're most excited about is the
1More Stylish true wireless earbuds at $65
-- down from their regular price of $100.

You should know that 1More's products are also on sale on Amazon, but if you buy from 1More directly using the code "BFCM" when you check out, you'll get a better price. Amazon is offering 30% off, but 1More will bump that to 35% off, and who doesn't want a better deal?

Read more
2023’s best TVs for under $1,000
Hisense U8K on a table with white speakers.

There’s no two ways about it: the best TVs, especially big ones, are pretty dang expensive. No matter what brand you go with, if you’re looking for something in the 55-inch range or larger, it gets tougher to find a reputable make and model without spending a mint (we've also got a list of the best TVs under $500 if that's more to your liking). For some shoppers, investing upwards of a grand can really stretch the budget, and we completely understand. But there are several 50- to 65-inch-plus TVs out there that look great, perform nicely, and cost less than $1,000.

We're not kidding, and we've done the tough job of vetting and testing the best TVs under $1,000 that you can buy right now. And guess what? One of the models is the amazing Hisense U8K, one of our favorite QLED TVs for 2023!

Read more