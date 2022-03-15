1More’s $99 ComfoBuds Mini may be the smallest ANC earbuds

With the $99 ComfoBuds Mini, 1More has added another product to its ComfoBuds line of wireless earbuds that also includes that ComfoBuds and ComfoBuds Pro. This time, the company is claiming a world’s first — the ComfoBuds Mini are apparently the smallest earbuds you can buy that feature active noise cancellation (ANC). They’re available starting March 15 in black and sand colors at 1More’s website and various retailers.

When you look at photos of the tiny earbuds nestled in their egg-like oval charging case they’re reminiscent of Google Pixel Buds and Pixel Buds A-Series, but the ComfoBuds Mini are considerably smaller and lighter at just 3.7 grams each (the Pixel Buds each weigh 5 grams). Plenty of folks would like to use wireless earbuds, but if you have really small ears, you’ve probably encountered difficulties getting a comfy and secure fit. These new ComfoBuds might be the answer.

They can charge wirelessly, as well as via the included USB-A to USB-C charging cable, and 1More says you can expect five hours of playing time per charge in each earbud when ANC is turned on, and 20 hours total when you include the case. That bumps up to six and 24 hours respectively when you disable ANC. A 10-minute quick charge extends your playing time by 80 minutes.

Using the 1More Music app, you can choose between three ANC modes, including strong, mild, and wind noise reduction. There’s also a transparency mode that lets the outside world in, and you can toggle between ANC, transparency, and off modes using a long press on the left earbud’s touch sensor. The app also gives you some control customizations, as well as the ability to use Sonarworks’ SoundID software to calibrate the sound signature of the ComfoBuds Mini to your personal hearing profile. If you need a little help reducing your stress or perhaps getting to sleep, you can access 30 different soothing sounds, from rainstorms to waves to waterfalls.

The earbuds are rated IPX5 for water resistance and each earbud contains two microphones, and 1More says that it has included an A.I.-powered Deep Neural Network algorithm that helps to recognize, learn, and amplify your voice to “lift your phone call experience to new heights.”

Is that marketing speak or an indication of real-world performance? We’ve got a loaner set of the ComfoBuds Mini in-house and we’ll let you know how they fare when it comes to ANC and sound quality. If they perform as well as previous 1More models, the company might just become the biggest deal in tiny earbuds.

