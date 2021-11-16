Denon is the latest big audio brand to join the true wireless earbuds world, and it’s doing so in fine form, with two models: The Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds (AH-C830NCW), which sell for $159, and the $99 Denon Wireless Earbuds (AH-C630W). Both come in your choice of black or white and are available to buy starting November 16.

Denon isn’t exactly taking the true wireless world by storm with these two models — neither offer features we haven’t seen on countless other models from Sony, Bose, Apple, and others — but they are quite competitively priced for what you get. Both offer IPX4 protection from water and sweat, and both have what Denon describes as “astonishing levels of detail, dimensionality and dynamics never before experienced with conventional earbuds.” That sounds like classic marketing hyperbole, but at least Denon has a long history of walking the talk when it comes to audio quality, so for now we’ll give it the benefit of the doubt.

Both models use an almost identical design, with silicons eartips that will create a seal with your ear canals. Their short-stemmed shape reminds us of Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro (which is probably no accident) and they load vertically into their charging cases, again, much like Apple’s buds.

The Noise Cancelling Earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) as the name implies, as well as a transparency mode that can be activated with just a tap on the touch controls. In-ear sensors let the earbuds automatically pause and resume music when you remove/reinsert them in your ears. This model also benefits from the inclusion of Google Fast Pair, which will make the setup on Android phones very easy.

Denon hasn’t included wireless charging on these new models, but battery life — especially on the Noise Cancelling Earbuds — looks decent enough: They get a claimed maximum of six hours of music per charge, with up to 24 hours total when you include the case (4.8 and 19 hours when ANC is used). For the Wireless Earbuds, these numbers are 4.5 hours and 18 hours.

Call quality should also be good if Denon’s descriptions are accurate. The Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds use three separate mics that combine beamforming with the ear canal’s “natural shielding against wind and ambient noise” to bring additional voice clarity. Meanwhile the Wireless Earbuds use a single microphone for voice calls.

Editors' Recommendations