  1. Home Theater

Denon’s first true wireless earbuds are now available starting at just $99

Simon Cohen
By

Denon is the latest big audio brand to join the true wireless earbuds world, and it’s doing so in fine form, with two models: The Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds (AH-C830NCW), which sell for $159, and the $99 Denon Wireless Earbuds (AH-C630W). Both come in your choice of black or white and are available to buy starting November 16.

Denon isn’t exactly taking the true wireless world by storm with these two models — neither offer features we haven’t seen on countless other models from Sony, Bose, Apple, and others — but they are quite competitively priced for what you get. Both offer IPX4 protection from water and sweat, and both have what Denon describes as “astonishing levels of detail, dimensionality and dynamics never before experienced with conventional earbuds.” That sounds like classic marketing hyperbole, but at least Denon has a long history of walking the talk when it comes to audio quality, so for now we’ll give it the benefit of the doubt.

Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds Denon

Both models use an almost identical design, with silicons eartips that will create a seal with your ear canals. Their short-stemmed shape reminds us of Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro (which is probably no accident) and they load vertically into their charging cases, again, much like Apple’s buds.

The Noise Cancelling Earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) as the name implies, as well as a transparency mode that can be activated with just a tap on the touch controls. In-ear sensors let the earbuds automatically pause and resume music when you remove/reinsert them in your ears. This model also benefits from the inclusion of Google Fast Pair, which will make the setup on Android phones very easy.

Denon hasn’t included wireless charging on these new models, but battery life — especially on the Noise Cancelling Earbuds — looks decent enough: They get a claimed maximum of six hours of music per charge, with up to 24 hours total when you include the case (4.8 and 19 hours when ANC is used). For the Wireless Earbuds, these numbers are 4.5 hours and 18 hours.

Call quality should also be good if Denon’s descriptions are accurate. The Denon Noise Cancelling Earbuds use three separate mics that combine beamforming with the ear canal’s “natural shielding against wind and ambient noise” to bring additional voice clarity. Meanwhile the Wireless Earbuds use a single microphone for voice calls.

Editors' Recommendations

Watch astronaut’s basketball workout days after returning from space

Astronaut Thomas Pesquet playing basketball.

Do smart lights save money?

Ring Smart Bulb being installed in light fixture

What is DirecTV Stream?

AT&T TV rebrands as DirecTV Stream

The best free-to-play games for 2021

Halo players compete in a Halo Infinite multiplayer match.

The most common AirPods problems and how to fix them

AirPods Pro.

FuboTV: Everything you need to know about the sports-centric live TV service

FuboTV Home Page.

The best stand-up comedy on Amazon Prime right now

Ron White is just A Little Unprofessional.

Drone-delivery specialist Wing lifts the lid on its secret testing facility

The drone used by Wing's delivery service.

How to use Home and Away status for Google Home routines

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen on a table.

Space station astronauts take shelter as cloud of debris threatens their safety

The International Space Station’s solar arrays provide power for the orbiting laboratory. NASA will install a total of six new roll out solar arrays in front of the existing arrays at 1A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, and 4B to augment the power. During the Aug. 24 spacewalk, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will install the modification kit on the 4A power channel, where the next new roll out solar array will be installed in 2022.

IBM’s new 127-qubit processor is a major breakthrough in quantum computing

IBM has announced its 127-qubit “Eagle” quantum processor.

Nvidia is intentionally capping frame rates on GeForce Now. What’s going on?

Nvidia GeForce RTX Gaming Setup with Monitor and PC build.

Best Black Friday Roomba Deals 2021: What to buy today

are robot mops safe for children and pets irobot roomba s9 photo lifestyle yogamom dog