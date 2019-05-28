Digital Trends
FuboTV set to stream every game of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in 4K

Simon Cohen
Soccer fans are about to be treated to the biggest event of the year: The massive, month-long 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup being held in France, from June 7 to July 7. It’s a monster match, with 52 games scheduled between 24 countries. With the U.S. women’s team returning as defending champs, Americans have more reason than ever to watch the action unfold. If you’ve already cut the cord and are now looking for a way to see the games using a live TV streaming service, your best bet is FuboTV. The sports-centric service will be streaming every game of the series in 4K, making it the only online streaming service to do so.

Live 4K streaming is still rare, but FuboTV has been pushing the format hard, especially for its dedicated sports channels. Last year, the company launched its beta of 4K streaming during the men’s 2018 FIFA World Cup, and the beta continues this year with the women’s tournament.

All FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019 matches stream on Fox Sports, FS1 and FS2 in 4K Beta on FuboTV. Telemundo’s coverage of every match in Spanish will also be available, though not in 4K. You can check out the full schedule here. In order to stream FuboTV in 4K, you’ll need a subscription (obviously) and one the company’s supported 4K platforms. Fubo will also be streaming select MLB games in 4K this season.

Sports content and 4K are a match made in TV heaven. For sports fans, the ultimate high will always be attending the games in real life, but 4K broadcasts are the next best thing, and they’re considerably more lifelike than 1080p, especially when you add in the blur-reducing effect of 60 frames per second. If you’re not yet equipped with a 4K TV, now’s a good time to buy. Over the last year or so, prices have fallen dramatically for this technology and big screens (55 inches or more) can be had for as little as $500, with picture quality that will amaze you.

Just make sure you’ve got a way to feed that brand new 4K screen with proper 4K content. Most 4K TVs come with built-in apps, but we recommend you consider a 4K streaming device like a Roku Streaming Stick Plus, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, or an Apple TV 4K. Prices range from $60 to $200, but these devices can deliver much more than just movies and TV shows, with thousands of downloadable apps and other content. We think they’re well worth the extra investment.

Finally, though 4K TVs look spectacular, their speakers are still about the same as previous TVs — that is to say, not so great. A home theater soundbar is the easiest and least expensive way to improve your TV’s sound, making it a must-have upgrade for those who want to keep things simple.

