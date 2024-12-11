 Skip to main content
Apple Music adds three new radio stations for Latin, club, and chill fans

An iPhone displaying the Radio tab in Apple Music.
Apple Music has just doubled the number of its live hosted radio stations from three to six, with the addition of Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill. The new stations are available now, from anywhere in the world. They join the existing radio lineup that includes the flagship Apple Music 1, Apple Music Country, and Apple Music Hits. Despite that they live under the Apple Music brand, you don’t need an Apple Music subscription to access these stations — they’re available for free in the Apple Music app on both mobile and desktop platforms or on the web.

Apple Música Uno, as the name suggests, is a dedicated station for global Latin music, hosted at launch by Becky G. She’ll be joined by fellow Latin stars Rauw Alejandro and Grupo Frontera, who will each host their own shows.

The station’s emphasis will be on new music from subgenres like Música Mexicana, reggaetón, tropical, Latin pop, and more.

Those who tune in daily will hear playlist shows hosted by Evelyn Sicairos and Lechero, two prominent radio personalities. Sicairos will be the voice of La Oficial Radio and Lechero will take over ¡Dale Play! Radio.

Apple Music Club is the place to hear dance and electronic music, as well as news from the world of club culture. Apple says this station will be home to mixes from the globe’s most important and forward-thinking DJs.

The station’s main hosts are Tim Sweeney and NAINA, who will provide context around each mix. These are expected to cover a full spectrum of sounds, from the festival circuit to the underground. Apple Music subscribers will be able to access these mixes any time under the DJ Mixes category.

Artists contributing exclusive mixes to Apple Music Club include Honey Dijon, Jamie xx, FKA twigs, and Nia Archives. You can also expect sets from Apple Music curators Circoloco, Tomorrowland, The Warehouse Project, fabric, Hï Ibiza, Stone Island Sound, and more.

Apple Music Chill programming is “a continuous flow of chill highlights across genres, interspersed with mindful moments meant to remind listeners to make the time to find center and calm.”

The station is hosted by Brian Eno, Stephan Moccio, and Zane Lowe, each of whom will take listeners through “stories of calm and well-being” in their own hosted shows. Apple Music’s Sabi will act as station guide throughout the week.

