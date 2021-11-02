Sports apparel company Adidas has made a name for itself, outfitting some of the world’s top athletes for years, and become a cultural icon at the same time. Its three-stripe logo is known worldwide and is extending that recognition into the true wireless earbud category in partnership with Grammy-nominated rapper Quavo and Zound Industries.

Adidas is launching not one, not two, but three new sets of earbuds, each with features to help you focus on achieving the task ahead. The newly announced earbuds, including the Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC, launching with a $189 price tag, feature unique textures and iconic Adidas branding. These earbuds aim at making the list of best earbuds, right alongside competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. As the name suggests, you’ll find active noise canceling to block out the ambient noise around you on the Z.N.E. 01 ANC, as well as Awareness Mode to bring in some of the outside noise.

The Z.N.E. 01 ANC sport a stemmed design, ala Apple AirPods, to encase two microphones per earbuds to assist in the ANC feature and another microphone for calls. The earbuds utilize touch controls to enable and disable ANC and Awareness Mode, control music and incoming calls. Battery life is rated at 4.5 hours of listening with another 15.5 hours from the charging case.

The Adidas Z.N.E. 01, with a similar name and design, is launching for $99. These earbuds boast up to 5 hours of listening and 20 hours more via the charging case. While you won’t find ANC or an Ambient Mode from the previous model, these offer the same IPX4 sweat resistance and comfort-fit ear tips.

Sporting a more compact, bud-like design, the $169 Adidas FWD-02 Sport are designed to ensure a secure fit, thanks to the interchangeable ear tips and silicone wings. With a focus on being the go-to earbuds for working out, the FWD-02 Sport has an IPX5 water-resistance rating and a case with a breathable mesh to allow the earbuds to dry out properly.

The FWD-02 Sport uses a Force sensor for managing touch controls when using the earbuds to allow you to change your music, handle phone calls, and turn on Awareness Mode, even when wearing gloves. With a 6-hour listening time and another 19 hours available from the charging case, the FWD-02 Sport is ready to go when you are.

