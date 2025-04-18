Amazon just knocked 40% off the 55-inch Fire TV

TVs can be some of the most expensive consumer tech purchases an individual or family can make, but spending thousands for every screen doesn’t have to be the rule. There are plenty of noteworthy TV brands producing solid 4K LED models that cost far less than the competition, including Amazon.

This week, one of the best TV deals is actually brought to us by one of the Big A’s entry-level sets: For a limited time, the Amazon 55-inch Fire TV 4-Series is marked down to $310 from its $520 MSRP.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

The Amazon 4-Series is a good set for casual movie and TV show-watching or for firing up a YouTube video now and then. Amazon’s Fire TV OS runs the show for all things apps and internet-connected, a suite of features that you’ll be able to manipulate via Alexa, too (the included remote has an Alexa button). Indulge in Netflix, watch countless hours of free live TV, and even control your compatible smart home devices!

As far as picture quality, the Amazon 4-Series doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel. Because it lacks more advanced picture tech like local dimming and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, the 4-Series doesn’t get as bright or colorful as other models. That said, the TV is able to combat glare in a well-lit room and supports both HDR10 and HLG formats.

While the 4-Series is capped at 60Hz for its native refresh rate, the TV’s ALLM feature auto-switches to Game Mode when a console is detected, ensuring you receive minimal input lag when gaming.

Save $210 on the Amazon 55-inch Fire TV 4-Series LED while you still can. If you want even more affordable TV suggestions, you should take a look at our roundups of the best QLED TV deals, best OLED TV deals, and best Amazon deals.