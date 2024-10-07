The only earbuds I’d buy my child are a Prime Day no-brainer

Ask any parent, and there’s a few universal truths when it comes to our kids: They lose things. They break things. They have zero appreciation for the money you spend on them. (And one day, should they have their own children, a light bulb will go on and they’ll suddenly get it.) What’s that have to do with the latest Amazon Echo Buds? Everything.

The Amazon Echo Buds are a 2023 release, which is fine. They also retail for $50. But with Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, these relatively basic buds can be had for a mere $25. While I’m never in favor of just setting cash on fire, that’s what I’d call throwaway money. In other words, I’d buy these buds for my kid and not lose a minute of sleep if and when they go missing. (The buds. Not the kid.)

These are not particularly spectacular earbuds. You’re not getting active noise cancellation or the latest in spatial audio. You don’t get wireless charging. But what you do get are a perfectly decent set of basic earbuds for not a whole lot of money. OK, there is one standout feature — they do support multipoint, which allows them to connect to two devices at once.

Here’s a bit from my full June 2023 Amazon Echo Buds review:

It’s tempting to overthink the 2023 Amazon Echo Buds. They’re from one of the biggest and most consequential companies on the planet. But do not do that. The only things you need to know about these true wireless earbuds are that they cost $50 (when not on sale) and they’re from Amazon.

That was true then, and it’s plenty true now. Heck, at this price, buy two while you’re at it.