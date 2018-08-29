Digital Trends
Home Theater

Amazon is working on a free video streaming service for Fire TV owners

Parker Hall
By

Amazon is working on a new video service for those who own one of its Fire TV devices, according to The Information. The new streaming service will be ad-supported and will aim to capture a chunk of the $70 billion TV advertising market. The service is reportedly being developed by IMDB, which is owned by Amazon. The new video channel may be called Free Dive.

The ad-sales portion of Amazon’s revenue has been growing significantly in recent years. According to The Information, estimates place earnings from the category at around $8 billion in 2018.

Gaining at least a few million viewers should be fairly easy for the internet sales behemoth. There are roughly 48 million Amazon streaming devices in the wild and we imagine a decent portion of those who own some form of Fire TV would at least give the new service a cursory glance when it becomes available to them.

It wouldn’t be the first time a company that makes video streaming devices steps into the world of content creation: Roku offers the Roku Channel with its own devices. Roku Channel is also free and ad-supported, offering a somewhat eclectic blend of content to those without subscriptions to popular services like Amazon Prime Video or Netflix.

Amazon may have a bit better content than Roku for its new service: The company is reportedly in talks with major TV studios to license older TV shows that have aired on their networks. What Amazon can license will depend on how much the company is willing to spend, but the fact that Amazon is even talking to major studios means that the company may be able to snag a few compelling titles for cult viewers to check out on their Fire TV for free.

As far as we’re concerned, any new streaming service from Amazon could be interesting. We’re big fans of Prime Video and expect that this new option could be decent if the company adds a few solid shows to its streaming platform.

Interested in watching some good Amazon-made content in the meantime? Be sure to check out our list of the best shows on Amazon right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

LG's 88-inch 8K OLED TV makes public debut at IFA 2018. Here's why that matters
audio technica ifa 2018 news ath sport7tw
Home Theater

Audio-Technica’s first true wireless in-ears lead exciting new announcements

Audio-Technica has announced a large selection of new headphones at IFA 2018, with a focus on Bluetooth technology. The headline products are the company's first true wireless in-ears -- one for everyday, and the other for sport.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best free tv shows on youtube marvelous mrs feat
Movies & TV

The 7 best TV episodes you can watch on YouTube for free

TV networks have made a habit of putting episodes from popular series on YouTube for free. From premium platforms like Amazon Video to experimental newcomers like Viceland, we've compiled a few of the best episodes available on YouTube.
Posted By Rick Marshall
TV wall mount
Home Theater

Find the perfect TV wall mount to class up your living room

Mounting a TV is not hard, you just need to know what to look for. Thin TV panels look great on the wall and save space, too. In this buying guide, we cover what you need to consider to find the perfect TV wall mount.
Posted By Caleb Denison
hbo cinemax come to playstation vue now on ps4 ps3 1
Home Theater

PlayStation Vue: The master guide to Sony’s internet TV service

PlayStation Vue is Sony's answer to live TV without the need for a cable or satellite TV subscription. To help you understand the service, its plans, and numerous features, we've created this handy guide.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Ryan Waniata
Gerald's Game best Netflix original movies
Movies & TV

From 'Icarus' to 'Imperial Dreams,' these are the best Netflix original movies

Netflix's in-house films might not receive the kind of recognition its television series do, but there are plenty worth watching. Here are favorites, whether you're a fan of jazz-centric documentaries or Idris Elba.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Abigail Bassett
ban olufsen e6 wireless sport headphones hands on b o
Home Theater

Bang & Olufsen’s E6 inject sleeker style into sporty wireless headphones

Does the world need another pair of wireless sports headphones? Danish luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen thinks so, and after some hands-on time, we're inclined to agree. Check them out for yourself and let us know what you think.
Posted By Caleb Denison
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show will run Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
B &O BeoSound 1 and 2
Home Theater

Hands-on with Bang & Olufsen’s sleek, smart Beosound speakers with Google Assistant

Bang & Olufsen's 360-degree Beosound speakers have garnered much acclaim for their cool design and excellent sound. Today, they got a bit smarter, with the company announcing added integration with Google Assistant.
Posted By Parker Hall, Kris Wouk
Beosound Edge
Home Theater

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge is the wireless home speaker you won’t want to hide

Bang & Olufsen unleashed a looker of a wireless home speaker at IFA 2018 today. Its deceivingly simple design is only outdone by its sound quality, and it's loaded with gimmicky features that beg you to interact with it. We got up close for…
Posted By Caleb Denison
roku streaming stick+ review remote close
Home Theater

JVC will begin shipping Roku TVs, likely by the end of the year

Roku TVs are a great option if you want an all-in-one entertainment solution without shelling out big bucks, and now you'll have even more options, as Roku has announced that JVC will begin shipping its own Roku TVs.
Posted By Kris Wouk
lg 88 inch 8k oled tv introduced ifa2018 ifa 2018 2
Home Theater

LG’s 88-inch 8K OLED TV makes public debut at IFA 2018. Here’s why that matters

LG has unveiled the first 88-inch 8K OLED TV and is showing it publicly at IFA 2018. Here's why we're excited to see an 8K OLED, even though naysayers suggest its a technology before its time.
Posted By Caleb Denison
sonos amp
Home Theater

Sonos’ new ‘Amp’ takes the company back to its roots

With the new Amp, Sonos has flipped the switch on its multiroom audio line to go back to the beginning, integrating its wireless speakers with a customizable, rack-mountable network amplifier for smart-home installations, and much more.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
best stand-up on netflix dave chapelle
Movies & TV

Sit down and watch some of the best stand-up comedy on Netflix

Feeling a little funny? There are hundreds of hilarious comedy specials out there, and you can't be expected to comb through them all. Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of the best stand-up specials on Netflix.
Posted By Rick Marshall
ELAC Uni-Fi UB5 review
Home Theater

From home theater to home studio, these are the best speakers you can buy

Whether you’re looking for a spiffy surround sound setup or a small system to listen to Spotify, a great pair of speakers can make all the difference. These are the best speakers in all shapes and sizes.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata