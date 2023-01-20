 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon Music Unlimited is getting more expensive in 2023

Simon Cohen
By

Amazon is raising the prices of its Amazon Music Unlimited streaming subscriptions starting in February 2023. The price of an individual membership will increase by a dollar, from $10 to $11 per month. The student plan is going up by the same amount, from $5 to $6. Similar price increases have been announced for the U.K. and Canada, though the price of a family plan appears to be unchanged.

The increase comes less than a year after the last time Amazon bumped up its music streaming pricing. In May 2022, it increased the amount that its Prime subscribers must pay for Amazon Music Unlimited, from $8 to $9 per month. The planned February 2023 price increases do not affect what Prime members will pay.

On its support page where the new prices are detailed, Amazon says that increases will “help us bring you even more content and features.” The move follows an almost identical price increase for Apple Music, which was announced in November 2022. Based on comments from Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek, observers are widely expecting the world’s most popular streaming music service to do the same in the near future.

Amazon’s music offering continues to be one of the most eclectic in the streaming landscape. In addition to its full-access, Amazon Music Unlimited tier — which includes tracks in lossless, hi-res audio as well as Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Reality Audio — it also offers a tier for its Prime membership, and a free, ad-supported tier called Amazon Music Free.

Amazon Music is also the default music provider on Amazon’s devices, including its line of Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, and Fire TV streaming media devices.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best Sling TV alternatives
Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Is 8K TV dying? It’s not looking good at CES 2023
Scott Ramirez, vice president of product marketing and development for TCL home theater, at CES 2023.
Want to stream in DTS:X? It’s coming in 2023 thanks to Disney+ and IMAX
Robert Downey Jr. In Avengers: Endgame.
CES 2023: Audio-Technica adds a mic to its iconic M50x headphones to target creators
The Audio-Technica M50xSTS headset on a table.
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (January 2023)
The cast of the Netflix movie The Old Guard.
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (January 2023)
Sound of Metal on Amazon Prime
The best kids headphones of 2023: for fun, safety, and more
A child wearing the iClever Kids Bluetooth Headphones.
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
Sean looks at his computer, a glass of win at his side while his wife and brother-in-law look on in a scene from Servant on Apple TV+.
The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now
Two detectives from Endeavour on Amazon Prime.
Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more
A man holds a glass and stares in The Pale Blue Eye.
Best headphones for 2023: Sony, Sennheiser, Apple, and more
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.
The best noise-canceling headphones for 2023: Sony, Apple, and more
Bowers & Wilkins Px8 inside case.
The best feel-good movies on Netflix
Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump.