Amazon Music Unlimited is getting more expensive in 2023

Amazon is raising the prices of its Amazon Music Unlimited streaming subscriptions starting in February 2023. The price of an individual membership will increase by a dollar, from $10 to $11 per month. The student plan is going up by the same amount, from $5 to $6. Similar price increases have been announced for the U.K. and Canada, though the price of a family plan appears to be unchanged.

The increase comes less than a year after the last time Amazon bumped up its music streaming pricing. In May 2022, it increased the amount that its Prime subscribers must pay for Amazon Music Unlimited, from $8 to $9 per month. The planned February 2023 price increases do not affect what Prime members will pay.

On its support page where the new prices are detailed, Amazon says that increases will “help us bring you even more content and features.” The move follows an almost identical price increase for Apple Music, which was announced in November 2022. Based on comments from Spotify’s CEO, Daniel Ek, observers are widely expecting the world’s most popular streaming music service to do the same in the near future.

Amazon’s music offering continues to be one of the most eclectic in the streaming landscape. In addition to its full-access, Amazon Music Unlimited tier — which includes tracks in lossless, hi-res audio as well as Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Reality Audio — it also offers a tier for its Prime membership, and a free, ad-supported tier called Amazon Music Free.

Amazon Music is also the default music provider on Amazon’s devices, including its line of Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays, and Fire TV streaming media devices.

