Digital Trends
Home Theater

Amazon’s horde of new Alexa-powered audio gear includes subwoofer, new amplifier

Ryan Waniata
By
amazons horde of new alexa powered audio gear includes subwoofer amplifier amazon event 09 2018 4355

If there were any lingering doubts that Amazon is trying to take over the world one living room at a time (and there really shouldn’t have been), today’s Alexa product reveal easily put them to rest. While we expected a lot of Alexa products today, we didn’t know we’d be getting an audio extravaganza. It’s obvious that, along with plenty of ways to talk to Alexa, Amazon wants to make sure there are plenty of ways for Alexa to talk back — and do so in style. To that end, the company has introduced a slew of new audio devices, including a new amplifier, a subwoofer, an updated Echo speaker, and more.

In addition, Amazon has opened up its new Alexa multiroom protocol to third-party devices, which is set to make it shockingly easy to connect multiple speakers throughout the home, and increasingly difficult to stay away from Alexa in your home — even if you wanted to. Below, we’ll break down all the new Alexa audio gear that will soon be available for your growing smart home.

Echo Sub ($130)

The new subwoofer is perhaps one of the most interesting devices laid out by CEO Jeff Bezos and company. Designed to connect wirelessly and work with your other Alexa speakers, the Echo Sub hopes to add some bump to your Alexa party — think of it like the little subwoofer that came with your aging computer speakers, but with a slick new design and Alexa smarts. The Echo Sub can be connected to your Echo speakers in a 2.1 stereo setup, or just added to a single Echo speaker to give it some gravitas. The Echo Sub is available for pre-order starting today.

Echo Link Amp ($299)

Along with the Echo Sub, one of the more intriguing new devices is Amazon’s new Echo Link Amp, which presents some déjà vu after last month’s Sonos event, in which the multiroom speaker pioneer updated its trusty networking amp with a product called simply Amp. We don’t have all the details yet, but what we know so far is that Amazon’s version will be a relatively low-powered device — just 60 watts split between two channels of audio — which is far less powerful than Sonos’ new product, but should be sufficient to power most traditional speakers you’ve got lying around.

Amazon says the Link Amp offers “multiple digital and analog inputs,” and an image of the Link Amp’s back side reveals RCA analog inputs and outputs, digital Optical and Coaxial inputs and outputs, a subwoofer output, and Ethernet connection. Unlike Sonos’ Amp, the new Link Amp does not appear to have an ARC HDMI port to connect and interface with your TV via Alexa, which is a big miss in our book. The Link Amp also does not appear to have built-in microphones, instead asking that you control “music selection, volume, and multiroom playback” for your choice speakers via an Echo or the Alexa app. Amazon says the Link Amp will be available to customers “soon.”

Echo Link ($199)

Serving as a sort of add-on, the Echo Link isn’t an audio device on its own, per se, but a companion sidecar of sorts for your current receiver or amplifier that will add Alexa support, and again, multiroom audio capabilities. When using an Echo speaker or the Alexa app, the Link will allow you to control music selection and volume via voice commands, and like the Link Amp, offers multiple digital and analog audio connections.We also have to say, the minimalist design is dead sexy. Like the Echo Link Amp, Amazon claims the Link will be available to customers soon.

Echo Plus ($150)

Speaking of Echo speakers, Amazon hasn’t forgotten the device that put Alexa on the map, and its new, fabric-woven upgrade, the Echo Plus, is designed to be more powerful, add more bass, and offer better detail and clarity. The new speaker is also better prepared to work with your other Alexa smart home devices, including a built-in temperature sensor for … something. At just $150, we expect this Echo built for higher performance to be a big seller.

Echo Dot 3.0

The bane of pricier speakers like Apple’s HomePod, the Echo Dot has always been one of the cheapest and easiest ways to land a smart speaker without emptying your checking account, and the new 3.0 is no exception. Amazon says it has improved the sound of the speaker, added 70 percent more volume capacity, and put more focus on sound performance than in the Dot’s previous iterations. The speaker comes in multiple colors and is as sleek and minimalist as always.

Echo Input

As with the Link, the Echo Input is less of a stand-alone device and more of a companion piece to add Alexa smart home functionality and its new multiroom audio abilities to other devices in your home. Think Chromecast Audio, but in coaster form, and bringing Alexa to the party rather than Google Assistant. As the first Echo device without a speaker, as Amazon puts it, the Input offers Bluetooth and 3.5mm connection to interface with your favorite speaker (s) over Wi-Fi, as well as Alexa voice support via a four-microphone array.

While the new devices are the meat, we can’t underestimate Amazon’s new multiroom audio protocol that will be available for virtually any third-party speaker company. The move not only challenges Sonos and other multiroom speaker makers, but is a brilliant new way to make Alexa all the more ubiquitous in not only the audio segment, but the smart home market at large. Your move, Google.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals
Bowers & Wilkins 607 speakers
Home Theater

Bowers & Wilkins’ upgraded 600 Series speakers hit stores

Bowers & Wilkins has revamped its entry-level speaker lineup, borrowing some goodness from the company's flagship 800 Series speakers, which brings a more refined sound signature while keeping impressively low price points. What's not to…
Posted By Ryan Waniata
2015 primetime emmy ratings awards
Movies & TV

2018 Emmy Awards winners: The night of ‘Mrs. Maisel’ and diversity

The 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, was full of laughs and drama, as well as some surprises. Here is the full list of nominees, winners, and highlights from the show.
Posted By Christine Persaud
computer glitch american airlines christmas plane
Home Theater

Thanks to Dish Network, you can now watch live TV on American Airlines flights

Are you headed on a cross-country flight but don’t want to miss any of the fall TV premieres? Dish Network and American Airlines have partnered to bring 12 live TV channels to 100 aircraft, with plans for that number to jump to 700 in…
Posted By Kris Wouk
European Audio Team’s B-Sharp turntable review
Home Theater

The B-Sharp turntable proves high-end audio can become a family heirloom

European Audio Team's B-Sharp turntable offers high-end buyers gorgeous sound and an astonishing build quality, making it a fantastic choice for those who are looking for a lifelong addition to their audio arsenal.
Posted By Parker Hall
How to fix scratched dvd
Home Theater

Want to save your favorite film? Here's how to fix a scratched DVD or CD

A scratched edition of your favorite DVD is no good, but our guide will show you how to fix a scratched DVD, whether you prefer to repair it using a smattering of peanut butter or Mr. Clean's Magic Eraser.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Parker Hall
tv calibration 101 how to tune up your new calibrate
Home Theater

TV calibration 101: Here's how to tune up the picture of your new TV

You’ve got your new TV out of the box, but now what? Our TV picture adjustment guide takes you through the simple steps to get the best picture from your brand new TV so you can set it and forget it.
Posted By Kris Wouk
Sony UBP X700
Product Review

The Sony UBP-X700 brings your 4K TV to life, without draining your savings

If you're after the best possible picture for your 4K TV, you're going to need a disc player. With a compact form factor, extremely easy setup, and great picture and sound quality, the Sony UBP-X700 may be just the ticket.
Posted By Parker Hall
Stephen Kings It review
Movies & TV

More photos from 'It: Chapter Two' bring more Pennywise (and nightmare fuel)

A second film based on Stephen King's novel It hits theaters in September 2019. Here's everything we know about It: Chapter 2, which is set 27 years after the events of 2017's box-office blockbuster, It.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Best Cyber Monday Deals
Deals

Cyber Monday 2018: When it takes place and where to find the best deals

Cyber Monday is still a ways off, but it's never too early to start planning ahead. With so many different deals to choose from during one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, going in with a little know-how makes all the…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
space jam 2 lebron james news
Movies & TV

‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler gets assist on LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’

LeBron James has brought on Black Panther director Ryan Coogler to produce his upcoming Space Jam sequel, with Terence Nance attached to direct the film. Space Jam 2 is expected to begin production in 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
directv now roku premiere offer news dtdeals 952x634
Home Theater

DirecTV Now: Everything you need to know

If you’re looking to ditch your cable or satellite subscription, DirecTV Now could be the perfect service for you. Our comprehensive guide breaks the service down feature by feature so you can see if it's right for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk
google chromecast branding ultra unlimited entertainment bg
Home Theater

Google Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra: Everything you need to know

Google's Chromecast plugs into your TV's HDMI port, allowing you to stream content from your tablet, laptop, or smartphone directly to your TV. Here's what you need to know about all iterations, including the 4K-ready Chromecast Ultra.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Vizio M Series
Home Theater

Learn how to calibrate your home theater speakers for sheer audio bliss

Make your home theater rumble just right with our manual speaker setup guide, a simple, step-by-step walkthrough to getting the most from your audio equipment without needing to rely on imperfect automatic calibration.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Caleb Denison
how to clean your lcd or plasma tv version 1390384840 glove
Home Theater

How to make your TV squeaky clean for not much green

Not sure how to clean the LCD, OLED, or plasma display that's the cornerstone of your living room? You don't need to buy expensive cleaning solutions to clean your TV -- we'll teach you how to do it with simple household items.
Posted By Ryan Waniata