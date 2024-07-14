Recurring subscription costs are starting to get out of control. Some are taking advantage of Prime Day deals and finding streaming service Prime Day deals to curb costs. Others are cutting out subscriptions altogether and going for over the air (OTA) TV. This early Prime Day deal brings one of our favorite TV antennas, the Antop AT-800SBS, and takes $50 off of its price. This brings it down from $199 to $149. To take a look at it yourself, tap the button below. Otherwise, keep on reading to see why customers — even those in rural areas — are likely to like this antenna.

Why you should buy the Antop AT-800SBS

The Antop AT-800SBS is a strong TV antenna that can VHF and UHF signals in the surrounding area up to 85 miles, should your geography allow it. To make picking up reception even easier, it has VHF “enhancer rods” for good signals. There’s also an included amplifier with adjustable strength, the adjustment of which can help you get far out signals better or reduce additional noise in already close, clear signals. You’ll get HDTV programming from it as well, with clear signals producing great picture quality.

Another thing you’ll like about the Antop AT-800SBS is how versatile it is. You can put it on your roof, keep it indoors, or use its mast bars to affix it to your balcony, which is one reason that we included it as one of the best TV antennas for rural areas for those in apartments. Now, you’ll need to make sure that your balcony faces the station you want to watch, but it does give you more options that other TV antennas. It’s also versatile in that it is an FM radio receiver as well, making it great for emergency situations as well.

Once again, while this deal lasts the Antop AT-800SBS is only $149. That’s $50 less than its usual price of $199. And, since you won’t have to pay for a monthly subscription to watch stations available in your area, this antenna will essential pay for itself after approximately seven to eight months, depending on what service you currently use. Just tap the button below to make it yours. Then, go check out our collection of Prime Day TV deals for something to connect it to.