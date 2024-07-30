 Skip to main content
Today only! AirPods are back to their Prime Day price

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe in their case.
Shoppers who are looking for true wireless earbuds deals, especially those who are already deep in the Apple ecosystem, should go for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe. They’re currently back at their Prime Day price from Best Buy after a $70 discount, bringing them down to $180 from $250, but there’s not much time left before this offer expires. You better hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the savings, as once the bargain is gone, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe

It’s no surprise that the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe, a mid-cycle refresh of the Apple AirPods Pro 2, are our recommendation for Apple fans in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds. With their charging case moving away from Apple’s lightning port to the USB-C port, you’ll get wider compatibility, and the USB-C to USB-C cable that’s included in the package is braided instead of rubberized for added durability. The updated version of the AirPods Pro 2 also adds IP54 protection for dust resistance, while iOS 17 adds Personalized Volume that makes adjustments depending on the noise level of your surroundings, Conversation Awareness that lowers their volume when you start speaking, and Adaptive Noise Control that blocks certain noise while letting in sounds that you want to hear.

The sound quality and active noise cancellation of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe remain excellent, and they’re still extremely easy to set up with your iPhone and other Apple devices. With ANC enabled, the wireless earbuds can last p to six hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 30 hours with their charging case.

If you’re on the hunt for AirPods deals, there’s probably no better offer out there right now than Best Buy’s $70 discount for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe. Instead of $250, you’ll only have to pay $180 for these wireless earbuds, which is what they were going for in the recently concluded Prime Day. They’re not going to stay this affordable for long though — in fact, there are only a few hours left before the bargain ends. You’re going to have to be quick in completing the transaction if you want to get the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe for much cheaper than usual.

