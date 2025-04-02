 Skip to main content
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have a $50 discount, both in stores and online

Good Deal The Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max with AirPods Pro 2.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max with AirPods Pro 2

Wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, and one of the best brands on the market for TWS ANC tech is Apple. For years, the AirPods Pro have been a staple of in-ear audio tech, and it just so happens that the latest and greatest version of these buds are on sale today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and Apple’s Hearing Aid Feature, you’ll only pay $200. The full MSRP on this model is $250.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2

Whether you’ve owned numerous Apple products over countless years or the AirPods are your very first Apple purchase, you’re in for one heck of a treat.

The AirPods Pro 2 deliver some of the best ANC performance you’ll find on a pair of buds in 2025, and that’s putting them up against heavy hitters like the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Features like Conversation Awareness, which automatically pauses media and switches over to Transparency when you start talking, help to further sweeten the noise-canceling suite.

As far as sound quality goes, the AirPods Pro 2 bring a full-bodied default audio profile with a little extra oomph in the low end that sounds great when listening to rock, hip-hop, EDM, and other bass-heavy genres.

And because these are TWS earbuds, you’ll be able to recharge them with the provided MagSafe case, which supports both USB-C and wireless Qi charging. On a full charge, you can expect about six hours of battery life from the AirPods Pro 2 and an extra 24 hours with a fully charged case.

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, but we wouldn’t take too long to take advantage of this offer. Save $50 when you purchase the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and Apple’s Hearing Aid Feature today. We also suggest taking a look through our roundups of the best AirPods Pro deals, best AirPods deals, and best Apple deals for even more discounts on top Apple hardware!

Michael Bizzaco
