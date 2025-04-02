The Apple AirPods Pro 2 have a $50 discount, both in stores and online

Wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, and one of the best brands on the market for TWS ANC tech is Apple. For years, the AirPods Pro have been a staple of in-ear audio tech, and it just so happens that the latest and greatest version of these buds are on sale today:

For a limited time, when you purchase the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and Apple’s Hearing Aid Feature, you’ll only pay $200. The full MSRP on this model is $250.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2

Whether you’ve owned numerous Apple products over countless years or the AirPods are your very first Apple purchase, you’re in for one heck of a treat.

The AirPods Pro 2 deliver some of the best ANC performance you’ll find on a pair of buds in 2025, and that’s putting them up against heavy hitters like the Sony WF-1000XM5 and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. Features like Conversation Awareness, which automatically pauses media and switches over to Transparency when you start talking, help to further sweeten the noise-canceling suite.

As far as sound quality goes, the AirPods Pro 2 bring a full-bodied default audio profile with a little extra oomph in the low end that sounds great when listening to rock, hip-hop, EDM, and other bass-heavy genres.

And because these are TWS earbuds, you’ll be able to recharge them with the provided MagSafe case, which supports both USB-C and wireless Qi charging. On a full charge, you can expect about six hours of battery life from the AirPods Pro 2 and an extra 24 hours with a fully charged case.

Save $50 when you purchase the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and Apple's Hearing Aid Feature today.