Apple discounts MLS Season pass for the rest of the season

If you’ve been thinking about getting MLS Season Pass but didn’t want to pay the (pretty reasonable) annual subscription fee, that argument just got a little weaker. Apple has dropped the price for the remainder of the season to $69, down from $99. And if you also subscribe to Apple TV+ (which is where Apple streams its exclusives, like Severance, Ted Lasso, and Foundation), you can get the rest of the season for just $59.

In addition to being the place to watch every MLS game without any blackouts, MLS Season Pass also gets you the MLS 360 live whiparound show — in English and Spanish. You’ll also get pre- and post-match coverage and analysis, highlights, player profiles, and you can follow your favorite clubs for more stats and standings. And you also can opt to listen to the matches with audio from the clubs’ radio announcers.

MLS Season Pass also gets you access to the MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT developmental leagues.

And, yes, it’ll get you pretty much every touch from Lionel Messi as he continues his run with Inter Miami.

As an added sweetener, every game May 4-5 on MLS Season pass will be available to everyone with or without a subscription, so you basically can try before you buy, in time for Rivalry Week (which runs May 11-18), and the second-annual Leagues Cup tournament against Liga MX this summer.

Going into this weekend’s matches, Miami leads the Eastern Conference with 21 points. Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy are atop the Western Conference with 18 points each. Messi and Miami take on the New York Red Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Salt Lake plays Kansas City at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. And LA Galaxy take on Seattle at 6:45 p.m. ET on Sunday.

MLS Season Pass is available in the Apple TV app, which is available on Apple hardware, from iPhones and iPads, to Macs, and of course on Apple TV 4K. It’s also available in a web browser.

